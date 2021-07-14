Federal agency abandons Trump-era plan to downgrade Montana metropolitan cities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In January, Tester sent a letter to the agency’s director calling the decision “irresponsible.” In April, he introduced a bill to prevent the rule from taking place.

Daines also urged the agency to reconsider the move and cosponsored the bill to stop the proposed rule.

“I’m glad to see the Biden administration listen to my request and roll back their proposal to change city size designations that would have robbed Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls of critical resources,” Daines said. “This is great news for our Montana communities.”

Missoula mayor John Engen issued a statement that he’s grateful Missoula won’t be “left out in the cold” when federal agencies make funding proposals. For example, Community Development Block Grants go directly to cities with a Metropolitan Statistical Area designation. The grants can be used for infrastructure upgrades.

“Our ability to directly serve our residents is enhanced greatly by our status as a metropolitan area and Senator Tester’s work in tapping the brakes here means we’ll be able to continue to serve vulnerable residents through CDGB and HOME programs, as well as make thoughtful local decisions to spend federal transportation dollars,” Engen said in a statement.