Federal agency abandons Trump-era plan to downgrade Montana metropolitan cities

Missoula is no longer in danger of losing a large chunk of federal money for housing and health care initiatives.
The U.S. Office of Management and Budget announced Tuesday it is abandoning a Trump-era plan to change the population threshold a city much reach in order to be considered a Metropolitan Statistical Area. The designation is used by numerous federal agencies and programs to determine funding allocations.
The federal agency had proposed in January changing the criteria to designate only cities with 100,000 people or more, instead of the current standard of 50,000. The change would have affected hundreds of communities around the country, including Great Falls, Missoula and Bozeman — they would have been designated “micropolitan.”
U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines of Montana both applauded the move.
“Montana communities depend on certainty and reliable funding to thrive, and a shortsighted bureaucratic change like this is the last thing cities like Great Falls, Missoula, and Bozeman needed as they work to get back on their feet after the pandemic,” Tester said in a statement. “I’m glad OMB listened to me and the many voices who pushed back against this poorly conceived proposal."
In January, Tester sent a letter to the agency’s director calling the decision “irresponsible.” In April, he introduced a bill to prevent the rule from taking place.
Daines also urged the agency to reconsider the move and cosponsored the bill to stop the proposed rule.
“I’m glad to see the Biden administration listen to my request and roll back their proposal to change city size designations that would have robbed Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls of critical resources,” Daines said. “This is great news for our Montana communities.”
Missoula mayor John Engen issued a statement that he’s grateful Missoula won’t be “left out in the cold” when federal agencies make funding proposals. For example, Community Development Block Grants go directly to cities with a Metropolitan Statistical Area designation. The grants can be used for infrastructure upgrades.
“Our ability to directly serve our residents is enhanced greatly by our status as a metropolitan area and Senator Tester’s work in tapping the brakes here means we’ll be able to continue to serve vulnerable residents through CDGB and HOME programs, as well as make thoughtful local decisions to spend federal transportation dollars,” Engen said in a statement.
The Office of Management and Budget said Tuesday that almost all comments they received opposed the proposed rule. Great Falls mayor Bob Kelley was one of those who didn’t want the change to happen.
“Like many communities, Great Falls relies on federal funding to support our schools, firefighters and first responders and health care workers, especially as we build back following the pandemic, but this proposed rule change put those funds in jeopardy and would have been devastating for our community,” Kelley said in a statement.