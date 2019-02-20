A 38-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were arrested this week after federal law enforcement officials intercepted more than a pound of meth the pair allegedly brought to Missoula by bus.
Juan Geronimo Pina and Hattie Reese are both being held in the Missoula County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to federal court filings, investigators with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Marshals Service were conducting surveillance at the Missoula Bus Station on Feb. 16 after receiving information from a confidential source that a large quantity of meth would be arriving there from Washington state.
Investigators reportedly saw Pina, who was previously known to federal law enforcement for suspected meth distribution on the Flathead Indian Reservation, and a woman walking from the bus station with a duffel bag in hand. When agents pulled their vehicle over shortly after leaving the station, two men from Lake County were reportedly in the vehicle with Pina and Reese.
A state agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation was granted a search warrant for the vehicle and reportedly found 651 grams of meth, according to court records.