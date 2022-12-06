Federal Building acquisition most economical option for expansion, says city staff

Even though one resident warned against the city engaging in a “spending problem,” the Missoula City Council is considering creating a special district that would allow it, along with Missoula County, to jointly receive the Federal Building from the federal government.

Because of the city’s growing staffing needs, moving into the Federal Building would be the most economical option for expansion, staff members explained Monday evening. Instead of paying $40 million total to completely renovate the old Federal Building, constructed in 1911, the city and county would each pay $7 million for a basic rehabilitation plan to make the building usable.

The $40 million figure, city staff explained, came from an earlier estimate for total building rehabilitation, which is no longer on the table.

“This project presents us an opportunity to preserve a building that’s over 100 years old," said Mayor Jordan Hess. "It's truly a historic gem in our downtown.”

The U.S. Forest Service moved out of the building at 200 East Broadway in 2015, and the last expansion of City Hall took place in 1989. Missoula’s population was about half its current size at that time.

“The city has really outgrown its existing facilities,” said John Adams, strategic projects administrator for the city.

With some rehabilitation, the Federal Building would house city and county staff, with the exception of the Missoula Police Department.

Hess said plans for the future use of City Hall are still up in the air.

If the special district is approved by the city and county, they expect to receive the title transfer in early 2023. Meanwhile, if the city and county don’t go through with takeover of the building, it would be sold and likely demolished, according to Adams.

“In that instance the community would lose control of one of the five or six most important historic buildings in our downtown,” Adams said.

Adams went over alternative ideas, including maintaining current City Hall operations and buying a new space. He said receiving the Federal Building for free would be the best financial choice out of the proposed options.

“Dollar for dollar, we’ll get better and more durable results investing in the federal building than in City Hall,” said Adams.

He added keeping government operations downtown provides economic activity for local businesses, noting the average employee spends $4,000 downtown annually. Approximately 400 city and county workers would be housed in the Federal Building.

The public hearing for the Federal Building acquisition will remain open until council takes it up for final consideration on Dec. 12.