Thursday's federal court hearing on the Yellowstone grizzly bears' Endangered Species Act status ended on a confused note when the attorney for Wyoming proposed delaying the state's Saturday hunt start.
U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen didn't respond to that offer, prompting the other side to file a motion to block the hunt. Christensen had asked both sides to not file intermediate motions before his decision.
But the uncertainty surrounding the start of the hunt left advocates for further grizzly protection unwilling to follow that request.
"We're going to file the motion," Wildearth Guardians attorney Bethany Cotton said minutes after Christensen recessed the hearing. "We're between a rock and a hard place. The judge hasn't ruled and the hunt starts Saturday."
Wyoming has authorized a hunt beginning Saturday for 22 grizzly bears in the area surrounding Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. Idaho also has authorized a hunt for a single grizzly bear starting on Saturday.
Wyoming senior assistant attorney general Erik Petersen would not elaborate on what Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead wanted the judge to do regarding the start of the grizzly hunt. Petersen asked Christensen whether the judge would remand the delisting rule but allow the hunt to go forward while new briefings took place.
"We are willing to entertain some accommodation to the hunting schedule if there is some adjustment in that scenario," Peterson told the judge. He added that the governor was in a remote area but was calling in by cellphone by every half-hour to learn if there are new developments in the delisting decision.
Christensen said he would not issue a ruling from the bench Thursday on challenges to the decision to remove Yellowstone area grizzly bears from the Endangered Species List.
Christensen was hearing oral arguments in Missoula challenging the 2017 decision to take the bears off the endangered list, in turn opening up hunting of the bruins in Wyoming and Idaho Saturday.
"I find focused oral argument is of great assistance to making my decision,'' Christensen told the bevy of lawyers in his courtroom. "It helps me clarify and confirm my thinking and it can change my thinking.
"To issue a decision from the bench would indicate I had already made up my mind. I give you my assurance this matter will have my full attention. When we're done this morning, I will get my opinion out expeditiously.''
The plaintiffs mounted a variety of arguments Thursday morning charging that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to several legal requirements before delisting the Yellowstone area bears in 2017.