Federal court rejects investor's lawsuit vs. NorthWestern

A federal judge in Missoula has dismissed a lawsuit that targeted the Colstrip power plant.

Colstrip's owner, South Dakota-based NorthWestern Energy, has long been accused of insufficient action on climate change. Last year Tom Tosdal of Ovando sued the company, attempting to force a vote on a shareholder proposal he had drafted, one requesting that the company craft a plan for closing the coal-fired Colstrip plant within 10 years. NorthWestern Energy excluded it from the materials provided to investors at its shareholders meeting. In legal filings and oral arguments last week, NorthWestern's lawyers argued that it was entitled to do so, under Securities and Exchange Commission rules that allow a company to exclude shareholder proposals that interfere with its "ordinary business operations."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen sided with NorthWestern in his ruling Tuesday, finding that that Tosdal's proposal "goes to the heart of NorthWestern's business: how it plans to provide and provides reliable energy to its customers."