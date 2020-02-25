You are the owner of this article.
Federal court rejects investor's lawsuit vs. NorthWestern
topical

Colstrip aerial

A 2013 aerial view shows Colstrip power plants and settling ponds.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo

A federal judge in Missoula has dismissed a lawsuit that targeted the Colstrip power plant

Colstrip's owner, South Dakota-based NorthWestern Energy, has long been accused of insufficient action on climate change. Last year Tom Tosdal of Ovando sued the company, attempting to force a vote on a shareholder proposal he had drafted, one requesting that the company craft a plan for closing the coal-fired Colstrip plant within 10 years. NorthWestern Energy excluded it from the materials provided to investors at its shareholders meeting. In legal filings and oral arguments last week, NorthWestern's lawyers argued that it was entitled to do so, under Securities and Exchange Commission rules that allow a company to exclude shareholder proposals that interfere with its "ordinary business operations."

U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen sided with NorthWestern in his ruling Tuesday, finding that that Tosdal's proposal "goes to the heart of NorthWestern's business: how it plans to provide and provides reliable energy to its customers." 

"Accordingly, even though the proposal raises sufficiently significant social policy issues, it fails to transcend the ordinary business operations of NorthWestern," he wrote. "For a policy issue to transcend the Company's ordinary business operations, it must focus on something larger than shutting down a specific plan by a specified target date. The proposal is excludable" under the federal rules. 

The shareholders' meeting is scheduled for April 6. 

