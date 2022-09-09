Federal court sees two separate Flathead fraud cases

Two separate Flathead cases involving money fraud passed through federal court in Missoula on Wednesday.

One woman from Kalispell pleaded guilty to allegations that she operated a money mule business, while a couple, also from Kalispell, was sentenced in a 2020 stolen mail case.

Theresa Anne Chabot, 57, pleaded guilty to unlicensed money transmitting businesses, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chabot faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided.

A money mule is someone who moves illegally obtained money on behalf of someone else, according to the FBI's website. Typically, mules get commissions for their services.

Through her business, Avalanche Creek, LLC, Chabot collected money via various wire fraud schemes around the nation, court documents allege. This happened from May 2017 to February 2021.

Chabot operated as a money transmitting business, and the Department of Treasury required her to register Avalanche Creek. Chabot reportedly opened over 50 bank accounts, some of which were subsequently closed after banks flagged fraudulent activity and violations of bank policy, the press release stated. She kept opening new accounts.

Chabot received fees from sums of money deposited into her accounts. She forwarded the remaining money overseas, according to court documents.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 5. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation.

The press release stated a plea agreement in the case recommends Chabot pay about $5.2 million in restitution and forfeit a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Also on Wednesday, a Kalispell couple was sentenced for scheming to steal hundreds of mail pieces in rural western Montana towns, according to a second press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Michael Thomas Kullberg, 34, was sentenced to 31 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in May to theft of mail, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

His wife, Jennifer Don Smith, 38, was sentenced to 32 months in prison. Her sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. Smith pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

Kullberg stole mail and packages from the mailboxes of at least 300 residents in the Eureka, Libby, Kila and Marion areas, the press release stated. He also took two credit cards from the mail and used them at businesses in Kalispell and Eureka.

Smith conspired with her husband to use the stolen cards. Officials determined the stolen mail was dumped along roadways, ditches and in other public areas, according to the press release.

Both Smith and Kullberg were ordered to pay $2,302 in restitution to cover reimbursement for the stolen mail and the fraudulent charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka Police Department and Montana Probation and Parole.