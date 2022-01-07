Federal grant to bolster Missoula program aimed at helping drug offenders

Missoula County recently received $600,000 in federal grant money to bolster a new program aimed at providing alternatives to incarceration for drug-related offenses.

Calibrate launched in 2019, and is the first prosecution-led pretrial diversion program in Montana. It’s a voluntary program that is part of a larger criminal justice reform effort offering first-time drug offenders an alternate path toward rehabilitation.

Since its inception, 56 individuals have passed through the program, with about 30 to 35 enrolled at any given time. Twenty-three have completed the program successfully with three people returning to court to face charges, a news release from Missoula County said.

“The whole idea of diversion is that one size does not fit all when you’re looking at criminal justice solutions,” Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said in an interview. “The push behind criminal justice reform is to look at each individual’s risk and needs and address those rather than having a blanket punitive goal of putting people in jail.”

Diversion seeks to identify low-risk people early in the process and take them off the criminal justice track altogether to reduce recidivism rates, she said.

“It’s an opportunity for some defendants to address the root causes of why they’re in trouble and to avoid the collateral consequence of a criminal conviction,” Calibrate coordinator Ray Reiser said.

Calibrate looks at people passing through Missoula’s criminal justice system to decide if they’re strong candidates for a rehabilitative approach. This largely includes first-time offenders without sexual or serious violent offenses, Reiser explained.

From there, things are evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Sometimes defendants are offered a menu of options: obtaining chemical dependency evaluations, anger management programs, applying for housing or the option to get their GED, to name a few, Pabst said.

Many Calibrate members also participate in community service hours, Reiser added.

“I develop a case plan for whatever it might be that’s going on, whether that’s financial or substance issues or anger management,” Reiser said. “It’s not a cookie-cutter approach. We know a more individualized approach is going to be more beneficial.”

This is the first time Calibrate has received a federal grant. The chunk of money awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice will go toward a few things in the program, but chiefly will allow it to hire a second staff person — a diversion specialist. Right now, Reiser is at the helm of Calibrate and runs the operation on his own (with help from support staff in the Missoula County Attorney’s Office).

In addition to a second staff member evening out the workload, Reiser says it means overall it will enable more people to pass through Calibrate and fewer people to be incarcerated in Missoula. The money will also provide the diversion program with more chemical dependency assessments and evaluations and administrative support.

Proven success

For Adrian Lemmon, Calibrate provided a comprehensive rehabilitative opportunity to avoid a felony conviction, heal and move out of the state and start a career in Minnesota.

Lemmon was arrested in Missoula on suspicion of a substance-related, non-violent offense in August 2020 and faced a misdemeanor and two felony charges. His pubic defender fought for him to be given an alternate prosecution option, which is when Calibrate came into play.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” Lemmon said.

When Lemmon started Calibrate in early 2021, he was given stipulations tailored to his charges, including being prohibited from bars and around convicted felons. He worked as a bartender in Missoula at the time, and because of this Reiser was consistently checking in on Lemmon’s relationship with substances.

He was referred to an addiction counselor at the Western Montana Addiction Center, where he had the opportunity to hone in on trauma and triggers for substance abuse.

In the first few weeks he was in Calibrate, Lemmon wasn’t always excited about getting up for meetings, but that shifted when he realized the support from the program was helping him.

“People need the proper rehabilitation options given to them, and without that I wouldn’t be here,” Lemmon said. “You never know what doors you can open when you accept that healing path.”

Because he completed the program in its entirety, Lemmon had all of the charges against him dropped.

“There’s going to be fewer people going through court, fewer people on probation and fewer people getting sentenced to spend time in jail,” Reiser said, pointing to the chain-reaction effect Calibrate aims to create.

About 12,000 total days of diversion have been amassed through Calibrate — time when people were not in jail or on probation or pretrial supervision.

Looking down the road, Reiser hopes Calibrate can grow to have more individuals enrolled at any one time and take a deeper dive into addressing methamphetamine and heroin use rates in Missoula.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.