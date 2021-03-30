Federal judge to rule on sex offender registration for 'gay sex' convictions

“This case involves the lingering effects of centuries of homophobic 'sodomy' prohibitions,” wrote Strugar in the original complaint.

Menges was convicted in 1994 under Idaho’s Crimes Against Nature law, which bans anal and oral sex between consenting adults, according to the lawsuit. He was arrested after police found he and two 16-year-old boys had “engaged in sexual activity with each other." Police reports from the investigation reflect that the sex was consensual.

Menges served about seven years in Idaho state prison as well as additional years on probation. He moved to Montana after he discharged his sentence. He was required to register as a sex offender.

In an interview with the Missoulian Tuesday, Menges said the requirement has ruined job opportunities and relationships, and limited where he can live.

“Society just wanted me to disappear into thin air,” Menges said.

People don’t believe him when he explains why he was convicted, he said. And if they do believe him, they still get worried about employing him because a simple Google search will show him to be a sex offender.