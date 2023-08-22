Roughly $26 million in federal money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has been awarded to Montana, and over $7 million will fund projects in Missoula and surrounding areas.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Surface Transportation Block Grant program has announced awards and the second-largest award was $2 million for the yet-to-be-constructed Flynn Lane Trail west of the city core.

The Mullan neighborhood, where this project is located, has seen explosive growth in residential housing units over the last few years. And there are thousands of housing units in various stages of planning for the area as large swaths of empty former farm fields are being subdivided and turned into residential neighborhoods.

The Flynn Lane Trail will provide a connection between Mary Jane Boulevard and Reserve Street in Missoula.

The largest IRA award was $4.7 million for a trail in Billings.

A project to preserve pavement on the Bitterroot Trail that runs parallel to U.S. Highway 93 between Missoula and Ravalli counties got $1.6 million.

A project for pedestrian improvements to Russell Street along the Missoula County Fairgrounds got $848,000, and a project to reconstruct the Milwaukee Trail underneath Beartracks Bridge in downtown Missoula got $396,000.

A trail crossing on South Russell Street will get $207,000, and the South Hills Trail from Wapikiya Park to Meadow Hill School will get $189,000 for restoration.

The Milwaukee Trail in Missoula and the Bitterroot Trail will get cracks repaired with a grant of $98,000, and Hal’s Walk near Silver Park in Missoula will get $53,000 for subsidence repair.

The Ron McDonald Riverside Trail at Kiwanis Park in Missoula will get $104,000 for upgrades.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who was the only member of Montana’s congressional delegation to support the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, said more than $7.7 million of the funding will go to Montana towns with fewer than 5,000 people.

“Too many folks in Washington D.C. don’t understand the challenges rural Americans face and the critical role our roads and bridges play in keeping communities connected,” Tester said in a statement. “That’s why I worked with Republicans and Democrats to pass my bipartisan infrastructure law, so we can invest in Montana’s roads, bridges, high-speed internet, water systems, and more to help grow our economy and strengthen our rural communities. This funding will help small towns from Sunburst to Whitehall stay connected, and I’m proud to see these federal dollars going to projects that will serve the Treasure State.”

Missoula’s public works and mobility director, Jeremy Keene, could not be immediately reached for comment. However, he

told the Missoulian earlier this year that bicycle infrastructure is crucial to the Garden City.

“Missoula has always been a very bike-centric community,” Keene said. “There’s just been this long history that bikes have played a central role. It doesn’t mean that everyone bikes for everything, but there is an inherent cultural aspect to Missoula where that is an important part of our city.”

Infrastructure and Mobility Planning Manager Aaron Wilson told the Missoulian earlier this summer that Missoula has as many as 20% fewer single-occupancy vehicle trips than many other communities.