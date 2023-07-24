Montana Indian tribes are set to receive about $3.5 million in federal resources to strengthen roadway safety across tribal lands in the state.

The Federal Highway Administration announced on Thursday a $20.9 million allocation for 88 projects geared toward improving safety on roads and highways on tribal lands across the country. Of the 19 states included in the grant funding, Montana is getting the second-highest investment.

The grants are aimed at minimizing deaths of Indigenous people across the country, a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation stated. Injuries and fatalities from vehicle-related incidents disproportionately impact Native American people, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.

“The crisis of traffic deaths on our nation’s roads stretches across the country, and that devastation is experienced at even higher rates in communities of Native Americans, Alaska Natives, and other indigenous peoples,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in the news release.

“The grants we are announcing today through our Tribal Transportation Program will improve, repair, and modernize infrastructure in communities of all sizes on Tribal land, making roads safer and saving lives,” he continued.

Roughly $1.3 million will go to The Northern Cheyenne Tribe for first-phase construction of the Lame Deer Regional Multi-Use Pathway Project. The project seeks to build a multi-use pathway along U.S. Highway 212, according to information provided by the FHA. It will connect tribal housing in Muddy Cluster to Boundary Street in Lame Deer.

The Fort Peck Assiniboine & Sioux Tribes, the Crow Tribe and Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy’s Reservation will also see money parceled out for infrastructure improvements on various tribal roads. In northwestern Montana, the Blackfeet Tribe is getting $287,165 for livestock fencing along Bureau of Indian Affairs Route 1, which runs through Heart Butte.

Highways are often the only continuous roads through reservations in Montana. And in rural places, where public transit is nonexistent and hitchhiking can be seen as dangerous, it’s not uncommon for people to walk along the shoulders of busy highways. In March, 22-year-old Mika Westwolf was hit and killed on Highway 93 in Arlee.

In June, residents rallied in Arlee demanding action for Westwolf and other Indigenous people who have been killed on highways in Montana. Attendees spoke about cases where Native Americans have been struck and killed on Montana roadways, with little in the way of justice.

The grant money comes from the Biden-Harris Administration’s Tribal Transportation Program Safety Fund, financed by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a huge spending bill passed in 2021.