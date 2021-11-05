Federal officials: Afghan rape suspect was rigorously vetted

The U.S. Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security say an Afghan refugee charged with a Missoula rape was rigorously vetted and had no criminal history prior to entering the country.

Zabihullah Mohmand, 19, was accused of raping a woman in a downtown hotel in Missoula in October. He pleaded not guilty to the charge on Thursday and remains in custody at the Missoula County Detention Facility.

A letter from Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s office said that prior to entering the U.S., Mohmand “completed a rigorous and multi-layered screening and vetting process,” and there was no derogatory information or criminal record identified for him.

Mohmand is a humanitarian parolee from Afghanistan — he is part of the federal Afghan Placement and Assistance Program and is one of 20 Afghan evacuees currently in Montana.

If Mohmand is convicted or pleads guilty to the sexual intercourse without consent charge, removal proceedings will begin, the letter said. This is also true if he is otherwise determined to have violated a condition or parole or be a threat to public safety.

In October, Montana lawmakers called on President Biden to halt the resettlement of Afghan refugees and evacuees after they found out about Mohmand's case. Both U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte called on the Biden administration to give answers about the vetting process being used for Afghan refugees resettling in Montana.

Gianforte’s office has not received a response from the president, spokeswoman Brooke Stroyke said on Friday.

The letter from Blinken and Mayorkas heavily focuses on outlining the vetting process Afghan evacuees go through. Upon evacuation from Afghanistan, evacuees are brought to international transit points where biometric and biographical data is collected. From there, biographic information is checked by the FBI — evacuees who clear these checks are then permitted to travel to the U.S.

Further inspections by U.S. Customs and Border Protections are done at points of entry into the country. Evacuees determined to need more review are sent to secondary inspection. Only evacuees who clear port of entry processing are permitted to enter the country, Blinken and Mayorkas said. Evacuees are also screened for COVID-19.

“Afghan evacuees, including those who have applied for special immigrant status but have not yet received a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) prior to arriving in the United States, are granted humanitarian parole on a case-by-case basis,” the letter said. They are then transported to one of eight military facilities known as safe havens.

If an evacuee engages in criminal behavior while in the U.S., removal proceedings might be initiated. These cases are extremely rare, Blinken and Mayorkas said. Through the screening and resettlement process, evacuees are providing with information about expectations for compliance with U.S. laws.

Randall Caudle, an immigration attorney based in Missoula, said while he understands the politicians' concerns and agrees Afghans should be fully vetted, he doesn’t think this individual’s actions represent all Afghan people seeking refuge in Montana.

“One person is not reflective of all the nationals of a country,” Caudle said.

The International Rescue Committee, which handles the resettlement process for evacuees, echoed Caudle's statement.

"We remain steadfast that the circumstances and alleged actions of one individual are not reflective of refugee or immigrant communities. For decades we have welcomed immigrant families and have watched them thrive and contribute to their communities and the nation," the resettlement agency said in an email to the Missoulian in October.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.