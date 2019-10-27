When Cindy Weese, the executive director of the nonprofit YWCA in Missoula, and her team were figuring out how to build a new shelter for domestic violence victims and homeless families, they ran into a problem.
“As we were putting together the potential funding sources for our project, we realized we didn’t have enough money for building what we needed to build,” she recalled. “We needed to provide same-day access, so we needed a certain number of rooms, and it had to be a certain size. There was a huge funding gap.”
They were at about 80% of their goal.
She realized the new Missoula Food Bank and the Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula had used the federal New Markets Tax Credits program, which encourages investment in low-income areas.
“So we reached out to what is now MoFi, (a nonprofit community development entity in Missoula) and we were able to make it happen,” she said. “It literally would not have happened without New Markets Tax Credits.”
It’s a complicated financial package, but the resulting loan from First Security Bank bridged the last 20% gap, explained Dave Glaser, the president of MoFi.
“YWCA Missoula had a bold vision to expand, but even with community support and the generosity of donors, like so many nonprofits they found the financing to follow through on their vision was a huge hurdle to overcome,” Glaser said. “We are thrilled to partner with the YWCA and First Security Bank of Missoula to provide the capital needed to move forward and, in doing so, invest in a place that will improve the lives of some of Missoula’s most vulnerable children and adults for generations to come.”
Construction on the new $12 million, 36,750-square-foot facility on South Third Street is expected to end in November 2020. Weese said there are 12 homeless families on a wait list in Missoula right now, and the organization is still raising funds as part of a capital campaign.
“It can’t open soon enough,” she said.
Although New Markets Tax Credits have been used to finance private, for-profit commercial developments in Missoula (with the goal of boosting income and jobs), the program’s impact on Missoula’s nonprofits equates to about $25 million worth of projects. The Pov, the Food Bank and now the YWCA combined will have created about 100 jobs and serve almost 40,000 people annually, not accounting for any overlap, according to MoFi.
“(The YWCA) is another great example of the New Markets program bringing federal investment into projects that align with community needs and catalyze real, lasting change,” Glaser said.
The New Markets Tax Credit program was enacted in 2000. Glaser described it as a bipartisan effort to spur private investment and economic growth in low-income urban neighborhoods and rural communities that lack access to the capital needed to support and grow businesses, create jobs and sustain local economies.
The credits are awarded annually through a competitive process and MoFi has received nearly $600 million worth. The organization works with investors to turn the credits into cash, and that cash is used to fund projects all over the region.
The credit is currently set to expire at the end of 2019. There are bipartisan bills in the U.S. House and Senate to make the program permanent. Montana's U.S. Senators Jon Tester, a Democrat, and Steve Daines, a Republican, have signed on as co-sponsors of the New Markets Tax Credit Extension Act, which would provide a permanent extension and expansion of the NMTC.
“YWCA Missoula provides critical services to folks who are experiencing homelessness or fleeing violence, and their new Family Housing Center and Domestic Violence Shelter will help better keep Missoula’s families and children safe and secure,” Tester said in a statement. “I’ll continue fighting for important job creating initiatives like the New Markets Tax Credit that make this and other lifesaving projects around Montana possible.”
“This new YWCA facility aimed at treating families healing from homelessness, domestic abuse, and sexual violence is a tremendous step towards helping vulnerable families in Missoula heal,” Daines said in a statement. “I’m honored to have fought hard for the New Markets Tax Credit program so this important project could have the resources it needs to be successful, and I’m very thankful to YWCA for their hard work in the Missoula community.”
According to Michael Novogradac of the San Francisco-based tax consulting service Novogradac, the program hasn’t been embraced by the president of the United States even though it has broad bipartisan support.
“While Trump and his Treasury Department aren’t outwardly hostile to the NMTC program, they haven’t embraced it the same way the Bush and Obama administrations did,” he wrote in a report about the future of the program. “Indeed, his administration have proposed eliminating all (Community Development Financial Institution) Fund grant programs.”
Weese is just glad the program came through for the YWCA, which also serves victims of sexual violence. The new shelter will provide crisis support, assessment, diversion, supportive services and distribution of Rapid Rehousing rental assistance.
"This new facility is truly going to change lives and transform our community," Weese explained. "The addition of the New Markets Tax Credit to our mix of funding sources and generous donations allows us to implement the full scope of our project and make good on our vision for a safe, comfortable, and highly functional space for individuals and families to thrive."