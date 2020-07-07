Federal visa policy to complicate life for University of Montana international students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some students at the University of Montana were left reeling Tuesday one day after new federal guidelines were released that bar international students with certain visas from remaining in the United States if their schools are entirely online in the fall. The change does not immediately affect UM students, but one UM administrator promised the university would do all it could to push back against the policy.

“It was definitely a shock,” said Shuhan He, a senior in UM’s College of Business and one of roughly 150 students potentially affected by the change. “(This is) definitely stressful. I feel lost and unsure for the future.”

The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), a program of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, amended earlier this year its online policy for spring and summer semesters due to COVID-19, allowing international students to take more online courses than usual. Monday, however, those temporary changes were modified for fall semester and make it illegal for students with "F" and "M" status nonimmigrant visas — students pursuing a full degree in the United States but not planning to stay in the country after graduation — to attend an institution that is entirely online.

The policy will go into effect Aug. 4.