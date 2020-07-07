Federal visa policy to complicate life for University of Montana international students

Some students at the University of Montana were left reeling Tuesday one day after new federal guidelines were released that bar international students with certain visas from remaining in the United States if their schools are entirely online in the fall. The change does not immediately affect UM students, but one UM administrator promised the university would do all it could to push back against the policy.
“It was definitely a shock,” said Shuhan He, a senior in UM’s College of Business and one of roughly 150 students potentially affected by the change. “(This is) definitely stressful. I feel lost and unsure for the future.”
The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), a program of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, amended earlier this year its online policy for spring and summer semesters due to COVID-19, allowing international students to take more online courses than usual. Monday, however, those temporary changes were modified for fall semester and make it illegal for students with "F" and "M" status nonimmigrant visas — students pursuing a full degree in the United States but not planning to stay in the country after graduation — to attend an institution that is entirely online.
The policy will go into effect Aug. 4.
Because UM is planning on in-person classes — or at least a hybrid model — international students at UM are not immediately affected. The problem, said Donna Anderson, executive director of the Office of Global Engagement, is if the university is forced to move to completely remote instruction midway through the semester as it did last spring.
If remote classes do become the only option for UM, Anderson said international students would have no choice but to return home, and the university would have no choice but to enforce that return. UM is obligated to follow SEVP’s guidelines or risk losing the ability to host international students at all.
Students with F visas make up about 33% of the entire international student population at UM, said Caroline McLean, assistant director of UM’s International Students & Scholars program. That’s around 150 students. The university currently has no students attending on an M visa.
Anderson said the Global Engagement Office was not prepared to receive such a policy decision and is prepared to push back against it.
“This guidance really came out of the blue. There was no hint that it was coming,” she said Tuesday. “It just arrived yesterday with no warning.”
The guidance states that “active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status or potentially face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.”
“We’re hoping that there’s some kind of revision or reversal of the guidance,” Anderson said. “My speculation is that institutions across the country are dealing with the fallout of this message.”
She said her office would be fighting the policy in whatever capacity possible and work with offices on campus such as the Mansfield Center, the Global Leadership Initiative and the office of International Students and Scholars. She is ultimately waiting for advice from NAFSA: Association of International Educators, an advocacy group with which her office works.
On Monday, the executive director and CEO of NAFSA, Esther Brimmer, spoke out against the policy.
“The COVID-19 pandemic in the United States remains unpredictable and institutions should be trusted and be given the authority to make decisions that are right for their campuses based on their local circumstances,” Brimmer said in a statement.
“Unfortunately, this administration continues to enact policies which only increase the barriers to studying here, and that’s a serious concern. At a time when new international student enrollment is in decline, our nation risks losing global talent with new policies that hurt us academically and economically.”
The economic impact of international students in the United States is substantial. During the 2018-2019 academic year, international students contributed more than $40 billion to the U.S. economy, according to data from NAFSA. In Montana that same year, the same study shows 1,500 international students contributing more than $52 million.
Much more than that, Anderson said, international students bring an important part of culture and understanding to UM.
“As the United States is becoming more and more insular, we need these global perspectives more than ever. We need to truly value these international students,” she said.
Yueyang Hu, a graduate student at UM on an F visa, said he was surprised at the announcement and worries about its impact on his education.
“This came out of the blue,” Hu said. “I was not expecting any kind of directives like that. I was quite shocked when I first saw it.”
Hu said he thought this decision was incredibly damaging not just because of the financial loss that would occur from buying last-minute plane tickets and abandoned lease agreements, but also because of the pressure it puts on international students to attend in-person classes, even if an online version of the class exists for students to opt into.
“It’s definitely not fair,” Hu said. “And (international) students will be forced to attend class in person instead of having the option to take classes online.”
