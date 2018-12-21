The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service filed a notice to appeal the court ruling overturning its plan to remove Endangered Species Act protection from grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
The notice, filed on Friday morning, has no details of the government’s argument for challenging U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen’s September ruling. It also doesn’t commit FWS to actually make its case to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Instead, it protects the government’s right to file at a later date.
Wyoming and Idaho’s state wildlife agencies have also filed notice to appeal, along with private interveners Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, National Rifle Association and Safari Club International. But those requests would have little impact unless the federal government led the charge to defend its own delisting decision. Montana had not made a decision whether to appeal the decision as of Friday.
FWS turned management of about 750 grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem over to state wildlife agencies in 2017. A coalition of conservation groups, environmentalists and Indian tribes sued. Judge Christensen overturned the delisting rule, finding the grizzly conservation plan failed to show how delisting one grizzly recovery area would affect bear populations in other areas, gave an incomplete explanation for how the agency planned to substitute a new population trend system for its current method and couldn’t prove it would protect linkage areas between recovery areas.
“We were really hoping they (FWS) would consider the judge’s decision and realize that they have an obligation to recover grizzly bears in more of their habitat,” Center for Biological Diversity senior attorney Andrea Santarsiere said Friday. “Removing federal protections for Yellowstone grizzlies does not make sense at this time.”