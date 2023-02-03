The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has accepted requests from Montana and Wyoming to consider removing the grizzly bear from protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Grizzlies have been listed as threatened under the ESA since 1975. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service oversees protections for the species under the ESA. The agency announced Friday morning that it accepted petitions from Montana and Wyoming — adjacent states holding most of the grizzlies in the lower 48 states — to delist the species in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem. The GYE is centered around Yellowstone National Park. The NCDE extends from Glacier National Park through the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.

Delisting the species would return grizzlies in those areas to state control. That would allow states to hold grizzly bear hunts, among myriad other changes to the species' current level of protection.

In a memo to members of Congress sent before Friday's announcement, the agency stated: "The Service finds that petitions from Montana and Wyoming present substantial information indicating the grizzly bear in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE) and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) may qualify as their own distinct population segment and may warrant removal from the list of endangered and threatened wildlife.

"The Service finds the third petition, from Idaho, to remove ESA protections for the grizzly bear in the lower 48 states did not present substantial, credible information to warrant further action."

The findings were the result of the agency's first 90 days of analyzing the states' petitions to delist grizzly bears. Acceptance of Montana and Wyoming's petitions marks the beginning of a 12-month analysis of the petitions "based on the best available scientific and commercial data available," according to Friday's announcement.

"If those findings result in proposing one or more (distinct population segments) for delisting, the Service will consider those in the context of the ongoing recovery for the rest of the population in the larger listed entity," the agency stated. It also noted that "Substantial 90-day findings represent a relatively low bar, requiring only that the petitioner provide information that the petitioned action may be warranted."

A previous attempt to delist GYE grizzlies in 2007 was overturned in court because of inadequate research on how disappearing food sources could threaten the species' ongoing survival. A later delisting petition in 2017 was also overturned in court with a ruling that there needed to be substantial genetic connectivity between the NCDE and GYE for long-term survival of the species without significant inbreeding.

U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Montana, was Secretary of the Interior under former President Donald J. Trump during the previous delisting attempt. In a statement on Friday's announcement, Zinke said: "The time to delist the grizzly is long overdue. As secretary I followed the science and guidance of wildlife experts and delisted the Greater Yellowstone Grizzly only to have it overturned by a radical activist judge. I will be working with the Montana and neighboring delegations to introduce legislation to delist the bear and restore state management to our wildlife."