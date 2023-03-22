The federal government and state of Montana plan to conduct an intensive aerial survey to better understand the underground composition of a swath of the southern Bitterroot Mountains recently identified by a mining company as the highest-quality deposit of rare-earth elements in the United States.

The survey flights, planned for sometime this year, will be conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey in cooperation with the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology at Montana Technological University. The flights will cover about 1,158 square miles of mountainous terrain in Montana and Idaho already generally known to contain cobalt and rare-earth elements. The flights will cover a block of terrain from Painted Rocks Reservoir on the north to Panther Creek, west of Salmon, Idaho, on the south.

The area includes Lost Trail Pass and stretches as far east as the Big Hole area in Montana. A separate area to be surveyed in the flights runs along the Beaverhead Range, and again the state line, including Lemhi and Bannock passes, roughly between Grant, Montana, and Leadore and Lemhi, in Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has blocked mining on a small portion of that area — about 1,328 acres immediately around Lemhi Pass National Historic Landmark. The area is known to hold rare-earth elements.

The flights will conduct a "high-resolution aeromagnetic and aeroradiometric survey" to "support geologic mapping and mineral resource research," according to the USGS. Flights will be about 330 feet above the ground, flown in adjacent lines spaced about 650 feet apart. The survey is part of the USGS Earth Mapping Resources Initiative, an effort started in 2019 to catalog the nation's deposits of rare-earth and other elements deemed by the federal government as critical to energy and national security. The agency states that the survey in Montana and Idaho this year can help understand mineral resources that may be buried thousands of feet underground, based on their magnetic signature. Survey data will be made public and will "support resource management decision-making at the federal, state, and local levels of government."

U.S. Critical Materials Corp., a Nevada company with its main office in Salt Lake City, believes its 223 mining claims across 7 square miles in the Sheep Creek drainage of the Bitterroot National Forest contain "at least 12 of the critical-risk elements as defined by the U.S. Geological Survey." Key elements at the site are neodymium and praseodymium, according to the company. Both elements have a wide variety of uses, including in electric vehicles and in making exceptionally strong, tiny magnets inside electronics. The company envisions a mining operation on the site to be operational in about five years — with underground mining, open-pit mining or both — and ore processing nearby.

The deposit also contains lanthanum, cerium, europium, gallium, niobium, yttrium, scandium, dysprosium, strontium and gadolinium, according to the company. The elements are often found in conjunction with thorium, a radioactive element. U.S. Critical Materials states that there's not enough thorium at Sheep Creek to require permitting from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The site along Sheep Creek, a tributary to the West Fork Bitterroot River just north of the Idaho-Montana state line, sits about 13 miles south of Painted Rocks State Park and about 36 miles south of Darby.

Ed Cowle, the company's director, said in a March 8 interview that U.S. Critical Materials is also exploring a separate, unspecified location in Montana for rare-earth deposits — a place that so far has "not come on the radar" of other companies. As of March 8, he said, the company planned to stake claims in that area this spring. "It’ll be in Montana but it’ll not be where we are," he said, referring to the company's existing Sheep Creek claims.

James Hedrick, the president of U.S. Critical Materials, previously worked for 30 years as a USGS rare-earth commodity specialist. Cowle described Hedrick as one of the nation's foremost authorities on domestic rare-earth deposits.

"We’re just so convinced, especially Jim Hedrick … he is just convinced that this is the leading deposit in the United States, actually North America," Cowle said of Sheep Creek. "Some of the geologists call it a unicorn just because of what it’s got."

In a statement Tuesday touting the aerial survey, Hendrick said, "The combination of high-grade rare earths, low thorium, and multiple carbonatites is a geological phenomenon that does not exist in other reported U.S. deposits. Over the course of my career, I have never encountered a U.S. property with the high rare earth grades being generated by Sheep Creek. The company's geologists have discovered multiple carbonatites and believe there may be a common underground source for these carbonatites."

Carbonatites are igneous rock formations that can contain rare-earth elements. Rare-earth mining typically involves excavation of ore-bearing earth followed by chemical leaching in on-site ponds, or by pumping leaching chemicals through pipes directly into the ore beds.

The company’s exploration so far at Sheep Creek was conducted under a 2022 exploratory permit from the U.S. Forest Service. The Forest Service has not received a proposal to conduct mineral exploration in 2023, according to District Ranger Dan Pliley. Miners with valid claims have the right to use the surface above deposits for mining purposes, and processing their plans is non-discretionary for the Forest Service, according to Bitterroot Forest Spokesman Tod McKay. However, they are required by federal law to submit plans and post reclamation bonds for their activity. They must also get an exploration license from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

"The Bitterroot National Forest has not received a draft Plan of Operations for any exploration drilling or a proposal to develop a mine in the Sheep Creek Area," Pliley wrote in an email statement March 15. "If the Forest Service receives a plan, we will review the plan, and if warranted, will take the proposal through the National Environmental Policy Act process. The NEPA process would include the opportunity for public notification and comment and ensure compliance with applicable environmental laws and regulations before moving forward with the project."