Fee increases, sidewalk project cause sparks at Missoula City Council

Rental fees for city park facilities and fields are going up in Missoula following a contentious city council meeting on Monday night.

Council voted 8-3 to adopt the fee raise, with Sandra Vasecka, John Contos and Daniel Carlino voting against. Fees will increase at most sports fields between 10% to 25%, though Missoula does have a discount for nonprofit organizations that meet specific criteria, including an "everyone plays" rule.

Fees were not increased last year.

"These are user-based fees, which I believe in. We all pay for our parks," said councilor Amber Sherrill, who chairs council's Parks and Conservation Committee. "Everyone in this city pays for parks, but some people do not use those facilities equally. So I think these make sense, we've done them for as long as I know."

In a city presentation, parks and recreation staff stated supply shortages and increased costs necessitated the fee increase. Gas, electricity, water, sewer and staffing costs are also increasing, it said.

Fee increases at Fort Missoula Regional Park were asked for by leaders from several soccer and rugby groups in town, including the Missoula Strikers and Missoula All-Maggots Rugby.

Fort Missoula hosts a number of sports tournaments, specifically soccer, throughout the year and the fee increases "will provide equipment, labor, and materials for enhanced turf maintenance to meet the demands of competitive play and tournaments."

Missoula County Public Schools also rents various fields from the city, including at Fort Missoula's turf field, which has hosted numerous high school soccer games since its construction.

Those tournaments also have an economic benefit — in 2014, Friends of Fort Missoula Regional Park estimated the average Missoula youth soccer team spends $10,000 on an out-of-town tournament.

Parks staff said a number of different groups were involved with working out the fee increases. Beyond that, time was spent contacting a large number of field users in the area — there is a large softball complex at Fort Missoula, which also hosts tournaments and is included in the fee rises.

Council discussion mainly centered on equal usage of the parks in regard to the fees, but also veered into funding sources and policy several times.

"Instead of increasing these fees, it's such a large portion, we could work to attract more teams, we could more evenly distribute the fee increases amongst all sports or we can fully fund Parks and Rec in the general fund," Carlino said.

Several councilors suggested picking up discussion on how fields and facilities maintenance is funded during this year's budget meetings.

"In an ideal world of course we wouldn't have user fees and those costs would be borne through a broader support system, but it's just not the financial reality we live in with the tax system we have in Montana," said third-term city councilor Jordan Hess. "So given what we have and given the priorities that we have, I'm really happy to support these."

Added councilor Mike Nugent: "If we were going to do something as drastic as eliminate user fees, that's a budget conversation, not a now conversation."

Council also found itself in another policy battle later in the meeting. A sidewalk repair project is planned for Eaton Street between South Seventh Street and South 13th Street in the Franklin to the Fort Neighborhood, which would come at the homeowners' expense.

Council voted 7-4 against a motion to return the sidewalk project to the Public Works Committee, which means the planned project will move to a public hearing process. Contos, Vasecka, Carlino and Kristen Jordan voted to return the item to committee.

Councilor Julie Merritt advocated heavily to push the resolution forward, noting her time on the Franklin to the Fort Neighborhood Council. While there will be homeowner expense, there are ways — such as deferring the bill until house sale — that allow residents financial flexibility, she said.

"It's not handing anyone a $9,000 bill that they have to pay right now. That is not the truth and I want that to be clear on the record," Merritt told council. "This is something the neighborhood wants and it should be a simple 'yes' vote for everyone on council."

