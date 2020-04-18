Feeding the children: Boys and Girls Club sending meals to all corners of the Flathead Reservation

RONAN — Even in these heroic times it’s hard to get your head around.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday, and on the day after that, and every weekday until this coronavirus thing gets stomped out, the first van will pull up to the Boys & Girls Club on the north end of town.
Staff and volunteers will heft one or two king-sized coolers into the back end and send it on its way.
In the next two hours, 2½ max, upwards of 1,000 brown bags filled with USDA-approved meals will have been delivered to every community on a hunkered-down Flathead Reservation, all 1,900 square miles of it.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation and Lake County is entering its fifth full week of free evening feeds to children and teens cut adrift by school closures. Gov. Steve Bullock’s shutdown order in mid-March in essence closed down the Boys and Girls Clubs in Ronan and Polson as well.
“We weren’t expecting it would happen that quick but it is what it is," Aric Cooksley, the Club's executive director, said last week. "We’d been exploring doing meals because there was a lot of need for a lot of the families we serve. If the schools get shut down there’s going to be more parents laid off, or whatever it might be.”
Statewide school closures went into effect on Monday, March 16. The Boys and Girls Club announced on Facebook: “In an effort to fulfill our mission of providing for those who need us most, starting on Tuesday, March 17th we will be providing evening meals for all community school-aged and young children/teens, on a grab-and-go basis at our Ronan Clubhouse.”
The schools of Lake County launched their own ambitious program to continue providing students breakfasts and lunches at their bus stops and other distribution points.
“Those people are working their tails off at their jobs,” Cooksley said.
For the first week, dinner preparations and distributions all happened at the clubhouse, renovated and opened in the old Total Home Furniture Store in November 2018. Roughly 120 meals a day were distributed to those who could drop by between 4:30 and 6 p.m. to grab them and go.
Knowing the need was more widespread, staff and volunteers began taking meals out to the Ronan-Pablo area, and some down to St. Ignatius. The second week the average grew to around 500 meals a day.
The Lake County Incident Command combined resources of the county and the Confederated Salish-Kootenai Tribes to help out. A number of churches whose services were likewise shut down recognized roles they could play. By the end of March the outreach had spread north to Polson and the west shore of Flathead Lake, and the daily average was near 700.
“Now we’re approaching 1,000 meals a day and getting it out to virtually every community or town on the reservation,” Cooksley said.
***
To an outsider, the destinations on the white board on a wall inside the clubhouse wax almost poetic: Woodcock, Pache and Joe Dog Drive; Turtle Lake and Job Corps; Old Agency, New Life, Cherry Hill, the Brown Building, Jocko Valley Church.
Sack dinners are sent to Arlee on the south end of the reservation up to Elmo on Flathead Lake, and to the most recent additions at Hot Springs High School, Camas Prairie Gym and Lonepine General Store on the west side.
“I go to SKC (Salish Kootenai College) and distribute a hundred meals to people in Pablo,” said Timothy Nanai, a 23-year-old Samoan from Australia and a Tribal Wave member of the Pablo-based Christian group Youth With A Mission. “Our other guys distribute about 160 down at Pache (say Pea-shay). They’ve been doing a good job there going door to door and seeing if people are willing to take the meals.”
“Usually we’d be doing ministry, we’d be out in the community doing whatever the community calls us to do," Nanai said. "But since this came up, it gave us even more of a chance to extend out. We just want to help out and try to take on the workload of some of this stuff.”
Nanai’s normal day starts at 9 a.m., packing individual dinners. The meals might include an entrée of fresh chili or hearty soup, an apple or orange, vegetables such as baby carrots, and a granola bar or bread. A couple of days a week the bread is a homemade roll baked fresh in the Ronan clubhouse’s industrial kitchen. Cooksley said thanks to the Ronan School District, the Club has secured pint cartons of milk to include.
The completed sack goes into one of some 40 red, white or blue Coleman, Igloo and Rubbermaid coolers loaned for the cause by SKC and tribal wildland fire and fisheries departments.
“There’s no way we could pull this off without them,” Cooksley said. “There’s probably 10 or 15 thousand dollars in coolers here.”
As mornings turns to afternoon, Nanai and his mates take a midday break. He's back at 3 p.m. to start loading the coolers into tribal transport and Boys and Girls vans and private pickups before leaving on his own appointed rounds. At 6 p.m. he's back at the Ronan clubhouse to help pick up and put the coolers away at the end of a 10-hour day. It's been that way, he said, since the shutdown began.
***
The Mission Mountain Range still glimmered in bright sunshine early Thursday evening as Dawn Todd pulled her car up to a lone folding table in the parking lot of Pablo Elementary.
She lives across town but this was the first time she’d come over to the station set up by Kelly Mitchell, pastor of the Pablo Baptist Church just down the alley. Mitchell’s son, Ben, waved a Boys and Girls Club sign alongside the street to draw attention to the the free sack meals.
“These are really helpful,” Todd said from behind the steering wheel after Kelly Mitchell had carefully set five sacks on the passenger side. “I have two little kids and I have my grandkids I‘m watching right now because they don’t have school and nobody else can watch them.”
The children tend to bypass the entrees.
“I’ll send them with Dad to work,” Todd said. “But the fruits and the vegetables and the snacks get them through the day."
The Mitchells had already set up another station a few blocks away at a housing complex on Joe Dog Drive. They stocked both with Elephant and Piggie books, the first in a series of early books by Mo Willems. Todd asked for a couple for her two first-graders.
“The kids love these,” she said. “They’ll sit down and read them when you can’t get them to read anything else.”
Mitchell is not just missing 25 or so churchgoers who attend Sunday services at Pablo Baptist. Pre-COVID-19, Wednesday nights were family nights at the church, which has a gym. Sometimes 50 or 60 people, a lot of them kids, showed up.
His church was also a meeting place for fellow ministers.
“There might be 10 or 12 of us who gather together for prayer every Wednesday," he said. "We’d just been praying for the community, praying for opportunities to help meet needs in the community. I don’t want to say that God answered our prayers by bringing the coronavirus, but when he did, you know, all of a sudden we can’t meet together. For churches that’s one of the core things is being able to gather together.”
He said their first thought was to help the schools deliver breakfasts and lunches to the kids. But it turned out the schools already had that covered.
“It’s keeping their bus drivers employed and giving them something to do, plus other staff,” Mitchell said.
He turned to Cooksley and the Boys and Girls Club to see if he could help there. Other churches from Polson joined in. It was the boost the Club needed to spread its wings.
“It’s turned into a little more than we planned for, but I don’t think anybody planned for any of this,” Cooksley said.
Mitchell said it's been a blessing in this time of mass isolation, for practical reasons.
“From our side of things we can’t see all the kids we usually see very week, so this is a way for us to stay connected with them, see how they’re doing, see how their families are doing, if there’s any other needs that they have.
"There’s all these stereotypical lifestyles and cycles here. Sometimes the money gets spent on other things, unfortunately. But kids still need to eat.”
***
By now, the safe and secure preparation, distribution and documentation of so massive an amount of food resembles a well-oiled machine.
“It's really turned into that, but I can tell you the first couple of weeks were not so well-oiled,” Cooksley said. “We just figured out what works and what doesn’t, and how to make it all come together better.”
The Boys and Girls Club is somewhere between $350,000 and $400,000 short of the $8 million it needs to build a Polson clubhouse near the middle school and add a gym on the back side of the Ronan clubhouse. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation chipped in an early $1 million a couple of years ago to help jump start the campaign.
A short YouTube video on the Boys and Girls Club’s feed-the-kids campaign was posted this week on its Facebook page. It’s narrated by Jesse Richey, who was recently named the 2020 Montana Boys and Girls Club’s Youth of the Year. The clip ends with a scrolling list of more than 30 groups and individuals from throughout western Montana who are contributing money, materials and manpower to the young but essential cause.
“For us as a club, our goal is to be able to someday have a club in every community on the reservation,” Cooksley said. “If you’re not in those communities it’s hard to develop those relationships. It’s just been cool to see those doors opening and relationships developing.
“And it’s pretty fantastic to see communities stand up and say, 'We’re going to do this. We’re going to do what it takes to take care of each other.'”
