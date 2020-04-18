Feeding the children: Boys and Girls Club sending meals to all corners of the Flathead Reservation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RONAN — Even in these heroic times it’s hard to get your head around.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday, and on the day after that, and every weekday until this coronavirus thing gets stomped out, the first van will pull up to the Boys & Girls Club on the north end of town.

Staff and volunteers will heft one or two king-sized coolers into the back end and send it on its way.

In the next two hours, 2½ max, upwards of 1,000 brown bags filled with USDA-approved meals will have been delivered to every community on a hunkered-down Flathead Reservation, all 1,900 square miles of it.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation and Lake County is entering its fifth full week of free evening feeds to children and teens cut adrift by school closures. Gov. Steve Bullock’s shutdown order in mid-March in essence closed down the Boys and Girls Clubs in Ronan and Polson as well.

“We weren’t expecting it would happen that quick but it is what it is," Aric Cooksley, the Club's executive director, said last week. "We’d been exploring doing meals because there was a lot of need for a lot of the families we serve. If the schools get shut down there’s going to be more parents laid off, or whatever it might be.”