In the lull between Tamborine Queen and Moneypenny’s sets at Friday’s River City Roots Festival, Trail 103.3 DJ Robert Chase stepped onstage.
In his 14th year as emcee of the main stage, Chase listed the many sponsors for this year’s festival, and outlined some helpful info for those new to the festival.
“Feel free to make noise for any of these,” he said, reeling off names like his own Missoula Broadcasting Company, Big Sky Brewing or Bob Ward’s.
As usual, there will be a commemorative reusable Roots Fest cup available at the drink stations, he said, but no straws in the alcohol this year, in line with the fest’s green initiative.
Chase finished up and cracked, “that’s been the reading from the book of Roots.”
Roots Fest was in its initial stages early Friday afternoon, when the mood on the 200 block of West Main Street was still lackadaisical, attendees lined up on the sidewalk and milling about in the street. A family played kickball on the empty pavement.
Food trucks dealt with short lines, while people meandered through the art vendors. The Missoula Music History tent had a telephone pole covered in reprints of concert flyers and poster board hung up with plenty of interesting memorabilia Out front of the tent sat an easel with paper on it titled “Share your Missoula music memory.” Just two people had obliged so far, adding “Jesus and Mary Chain @ The Wilma 2017” and “Pearl Jam 2018.”
Roots Fest organizers expected 15,000 attendees this year, according to an email from Missoula Downtown Association Executive Director Linda McCarthy. The fest also plans to do a little crowd funding for the first time at the festival, with volunteers sent into the crowd each day for donations.
A few folks had set up chairs already, claiming sightlines that would be in high demand later in the evening.
Patty Seaman sat in a camp chair, ready for a long day of watching music. She had driven from Mount Vernon, Washington, for the festival, same as she has done for the last 10 years.
“I’m dedicated,” Seaman smiled. “This is wonderful.”
She comes to Roots Fest for the headlining bands mostly, who’ve included some big names over the years. But it was a Montana group who impressed her the most on her first visit: The Lil Smokies.
Other groups have stood out, though Seaman couldn’t recall any names. After 10 years, “they all run together now,” she laughed.
Bruce Cox had found an open chair and a fellow music lover in Seaman.
“I like the New Orleans sound, when those bands come,” Cox said, Seaman agreeing.
They were both looking forward to Honey Island Swamp Band, a country/rock/blues group originally from New Orleans who were slated to play Friday night.
Cox said he tries to get down to Roots Fest most every year, but hadn’t met Seaman before Friday.
“You come to hear music, and you make friends,” he said.
Roots Festival Saturday Schedule:
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Family Roots Festival at Caras Park
12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. The Whizpops
2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Cascade Crescendo
4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Guy Clark Tribute with Shawn Camp and Verlon Thompson
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Acoustic Syndicate
8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Leftover Salmon