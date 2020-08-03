Feel-good stories in a time of angst

It’s a Monday during a pandemic. Anybody up for some feel-good stories?
A quick survey of past Missoulian stories produced dozens and dozens of references using the term “feel-good story” over the last 25 years or so.
By far the majority were related to sports, from a Los Angeles Times columnist's coronation in November 1999 of St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner as “the league’s feel-good story of the year” to the same mantle applied to a young New England Patriots QB named Tom Brady after the 2001 NFL season.
“Everyone will be ready for the Patriots this time, which puts tremendous pressure on (Brady,)” an AP story said before the 2002 campaign. “The feel-good story of last season, Brady must build on his stunning success.”
Local sportswriters have used the phrase, though sparingly, since the inimitable Rial Cummings speculated in September 1995 that the first victory in 63 games for the Two Eagles River girls’ basketball team “may be the feel-good story of the entire fall.” That story included a rookie head coach named Bevra Jacobson, a public defender for the Confederated Salish-Kootenai Tribes, who had barely touched a basketball since she starred at Hot Springs a decade earlier.
The epic win was a 55-31 verdict over St. Regis.
“In the first half, one of my starters was taking a rest and she suddenly started hugging,” Jacobson told Cummings. “In the timeouts, the players were shouting, ‘We’re ahead by 12 points. Can you believe it?’”
If that’s a feel-good story, why are there tears in your eyes?
Then there was the understated item in March 1996 in our catch-all “Around the Horn” column of the “feel-good story of the week.” Coach Betsy Duerksen and her players from her fledgling University of Montana women’s soccer program had volunteered to “do some chores for Missoula Youth Homes.” Later five of them, including starting goalkeeper Railene Thorson and leading scorer Courtney Mathieson returned on their own to paint rooms at the organization’s office on California Street.
“These young women are great role models for our kids,” Geoff Birnbaum, Missoula Youth Homes director, said. “You look at what they’re doing, how sports fits into their lives, and you think maybe the next generation will do better than we did. We don’t have to worry with people like this around.”
“By most accounts, (punter Mark) Spencer probably shouldn’t be the feel-good story of the 2001 Montana football team,” Griz beat writer Jon Kasper wrote in November 2001.
Spencer had come to UM after two-plus years of frustration at junior college, and he'd been benched early in the season by Coach Joe Glenn. Now he was coming off the game of his life the Saturday before at Montana State, where he’d averaged 52.5 yards a punt and booted a momentum-changing 77-yarder, third longest in school history.
Twice in Montana’s 38-27 Brawl of the Wild victory Spencer had pinned the Bobcats inside their own 10-yard line. Now he was ranked fourth in the nation with a 43.8-yard average, and Glenn called him “one of the biggest surprises on this team.”
What many of his teammates and coaches didn’t know, and what Spencer revealed to Kasper that week was as a 13-year-old soccer nut in California he had been told he suffered from an incurable form of muscular dystrophy.
"Hardly anyone knows," Spencer said. "I don't like people feeling sorry for me."
Good-news stories crept into other sections of the paper.
During the devastating Bitterroot wildfires of 2000, an orphaned black bear cub with burned paws was rescued and “captured the hearts of Americans across the country,” opinion page editor Steve Woodruff recalled in October 2001, more than a year after the fires were quelled.
Wildlife experts had cautioned people not to get too attached to the bear by giving him a name. Instead of committing him to a zoo, he was returned to the wilderness.
“That too was part of the feel-good story," Woodruff wrote. "But we were warned. This was a wild animal that through the graciousness of humans was given another chance.”
Like too many feel-good stories, this one had a sad ending. Woodruff was making his point a week after word came out that the bear had been killed, legally, by a hunter in the Bob Marshall Wilderness.
“Feel-good story” is a surprisingly modern term. It didn’t appear in the Missoulian until Jan. 30, 1994, in Erma Bombeck’s Sunday wit-and-wisdom column. Her point to parents was to not raise children to view the world through the lens of newspaper headlines such as those stirred by the recent bizarre attack on Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan by the bodyguard and ex-husband of her rival, Tonya Harding.
“How do we explain to our children that these are isolated stories that do not reflect the thinking of everyone?” Bombeck wondered. There is a way, she said.
She contrasted that “shocking tale of ambition” with the story of Kristen Talbot carried in the same editions. Talbot was a speed skater who earlier in January put her own Winter Olympics hopes at risk when she donated a pint of bone marrow to her brother, Jason, who was diagnosed with aplastic anemia.
"The health of my brother is far more important than speed skating," she said. (In Talbot's third Olympics that February she indeed failed to medal).
“Each day this newspaper will have feel-good stories that will make your job of parenting easier,” Bombeck wrote. “The print may be smaller on these stories, but the deeds have a way of magnifying them.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.