Feel-good stories in a time of angst

Twice in Montana’s 38-27 Brawl of the Wild victory Spencer had pinned the Bobcats inside their own 10-yard line. Now he was ranked fourth in the nation with a 43.8-yard average, and Glenn called him “one of the biggest surprises on this team.”

What many of his teammates and coaches didn’t know, and what Spencer revealed to Kasper that week was as a 13-year-old soccer nut in California he had been told he suffered from an incurable form of muscular dystrophy.

"Hardly anyone knows," Spencer said. "I don't like people feeling sorry for me."

Good-news stories crept into other sections of the paper.

During the devastating Bitterroot wildfires of 2000, an orphaned black bear cub with burned paws was rescued and “captured the hearts of Americans across the country,” opinion page editor Steve Woodruff recalled in October 2001, more than a year after the fires were quelled.

Wildlife experts had cautioned people not to get too attached to the bear by giving him a name. Instead of committing him to a zoo, he was returned to the wilderness.

“That too was part of the feel-good story," Woodruff wrote. "But we were warned. This was a wild animal that through the graciousness of humans was given another chance.”