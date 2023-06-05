There's only one kind of burn you want to feel in the Missoula Uphill Cup.

Ideally, it's your legs and lungs burning as you power yourself up a mountain in one of the many sports the new multi-race series encompasses. Otherwise, the burn comes from actual fire — and the sting of some friendly public shaming.

New for 2023, the Missoula Uphill Cup linked together four already existing events: the Paradise (ski run) Hill Climb in the Rando Radness ski-touring race series, the Mount Sentinel Hill Climb trail running race, the uphill leg of the Mullet Classic mountain bike race, and the loosely organized Pattee Canyon Hill Climb road cycling race. There was no fee to enter the inaugural Uphill Cup. Rather, series organizer Myke Hermsmeyer simply tabulates the times each participant records in each of the four events. The lowest combined time wins. The first three events have already taken place, with the Mullet Classic held last Friday. The Pattee event, based on times from riders' GPS files on a designated race day, will happen in fall.

But unlike essentially any other race series or sporting event, the Uphill Cup gets more dramatic when someone doesn't race. Hermsmeyer made a small wooden board for each participant who completed the Paradise Hill Climb, the kickoff event. The boards, about the size of two Post-It notes and made with the help of Lone Sentinel Engraving and Zombie Tools, are etched with a participant's name and a place to write their time in each event. The boards are hung in order of series standings on an overall Missoula Uphill Cup leader board. After an event, like the Sentinel climb, participant boards are updated with times and physically reordered to reflect the new series standings.

If a participant misses an event, they're out of the series and their board gets burned. The burning is recorded on video. And the video is shared on the Missoula Uphill Cup's Instagram page.

Multi-sport Missoula

While the threat of having one's board burned helps to motivate participants, Hermsmeyer, 35, didn't conceive of the Uphill Cup merely as a vehicle for social-media shaming or views. Instead, he saw it as a way to harness and further the grassroots multi-sport community he's a part of in Missoula: people with proficiency, if not mastery, of a variety of mountain sports for every season. While trying to regain fitness after the initial pandemic shutdowns, he set and achieved a goal of climbing 1 million vertical feet in a year — but he had to do a variety of activities to get there. He decided he wanted to "kind of encourage that overlap."

"Multi-sport activities have kind of faded away, but this seems like a way to get multi-sport athletes who are all-arounders engaged in an event in town," he said, citing inspiration from early events by Shaun Radley of MTCX Skis, Bikes and Events and the internet-based Bad Wax 500 Nordic ski competition.

He said he hoped "To encourage people to get out of their comfort zone and try things. If you can do any of these events, you can do all of them. You might just need to rent the uphill gear."

People who do many sports well, but maybe aren't professionals in any of them, are Hermsmeyer's target: "Kind of finding a space for those people to shine, rather than be a specialist, is kind of fun."

The series succeeded. People who hadn't run at all in more than a decade lined up at the base of Sentinel. Regular runners who don't normally mountain bike were found pedaling up Marshall Mountain on Friday.

Shaun Radley, owner and operator of MTCX, said in an interview last week that "What Missoula is good at, in my opinion, is being OK at every sport. Every sport is at your backdoor: kayaking, trail running, biking. Are there pros in all those sports here? Yeah. But is it a pro Mecca? No, not really."

But, he continued, "the reality is that Missoula is this hub of all of those sports that happen to be a part of the Uphill Cup, and so it’s just the bringing together of the sports. That’s the other unique piece: You have all these sports, you have all these people into them, but then why does everybody get along? I think that that is incredibly rare."

Another rarity, Radley said, is that Hermsmeyer apparently has no reason to make the series other than because he thought it'd be a unique and fun event: "He’s not representing a charity, he’s not making money — he’s losing money. He just literally wants to do it. And that is really unique, really like a unique thing for an event promoter-organizer."

"He’s not trying to get anything from this event," Radley concluded. "He doesn’t even need to sell spots. He just really wants it to be a thing, and so it brings people together."

Surprise series

Hermsmeyer is definitely not selling spots in the series. In fact, none of the people in the Missoula Uphill Cup actually entered into it or even asked to be signed up. When 112 skiers began huffing up Snowbowl Ski Area on Feb. 2 for the Paradise Hill Climb, none of them had any idea they were entering themselves into a race series that wouldn't be publicly announced for more than two months.

In mid-April, Hermsmeyer unveiled the leader board, replete with boards for every Paradise participant, on the Uphill Cup Instagram account. In further Instagram posts, he began tagging the profiles of participants with boards, and local shops like Runner's Edge and MTCX shared the call-outs. In a wave of social media shares and re-shares, most of the 112 people discovered that they'd been automatically entered into the new Missoula Uphill Cup simply by racing the ski hill climb months earlier. Now, all they had to do was keep racing, or else their board would be turned to ash.

"It kind of was a sneak-attack, I waited until everything was done and (the leader board) physically showed up at MTCX," Hermsmeyer said. "I love the sneak-attack. It was a great way to introduce it, kind of forcing people into a series that they didn’t sign up for."

This year, he said, the surprise announcement may have helped garner interest in a series that finally came together after its first event had already occurred. And, "That’s why I did kind of that call-out … individually calling people out. I tried to find as many people as I could on Instagram. I think this year is the fun of introducing people to the idea, whereas next year it might be more of a tangible (thing), people might plan for it."

Radley said that the arrival of the leader board in his shop drove home the reality of the series, even though Hermsmeyer had mentioned the idea before.

"I thought that it was going to be an insider joke thing, and he would want someone like me or Jesse (Carnes) to go along with him and do this, so I thought it would be like a friends, text-message type of thing," he said. "(H)e met me in the morning with this coat-hanger thing, and I was like, ‘This is real — he really did it!’ And then he etched the boards, and that was the first moment, honestly, where I was like, oh, this is something that he actually was serious about. And then people came in that day, customers, and were like, what is that? It was just this joke thing, I feel like, a fun motivational piece, and he just kept taking it to the next level and people realized he was actually serious about it."

Almost a month later, when a few dozen people failed to show up at the Sentinel Hill Climb, their boards were burned in a small fire pit near the podium. When that happened, Radley said, "I thought that’s where it really caught steam, this guy’s real."

Burning boards

Hermsmeyer said he hoped that "loss aversion" and the "more real-world public call-out" of board-burning could motivate people to complete all the events in the series, even if they involve unfamiliar activities.

"So much of our lives are on the internet now," he said. "I think the hope is to be more and more grounded in the real world. Having something you can touch and feel that motivates you, I think there’s so much more connection with that."

Hermsmeyer didn't exclude himself from the rules. A wedding across the state kept him from racing the uphill portion of the Mullet Classic partner race at Marshall Mountain on Friday. So, Hermsmeyer's board — that of the series' own creator — will burn alongside the boards of others who missed the Mullet Classic.

The only race that people could make up by tracing the course and submitting a GPS file for was the Paradise Hill Climb, Hermsmeyer said, so that people who didn't do the ski race could still join the series once it was announced. Despite chatter from a lot of people, only one person actually did it: Missoula's Carleigh LeBlanc.

That made 113 total entrants. After Sentinel, only 38 remained — the others got burned. And after the Mullet Classic, Hermsmeyer said Monday, only 16 people were left in the series.

If any of those 16 successfully complete the Pattee Canyon Hill Climb this fall, they'll be among the few who finish the inaugural Missoula Uphill Cup. Hermsmeyer said he hopes to have some sort of prizes for finishers, maybe an ongoing coupon for a local business that lasts until the next Uphill Cup starts in February. But that's not why he made the series, he said, and it's not why people do it.

"There’s local glory points in this that you can’t get from elsewhere," he said. "I hope there will be some prizes, but that’s not the carrot people are chasing — it’s the experience."