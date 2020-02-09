Feeling normal again: Access Unlimited changes lives with outdoor adventures for people with disabilities

Scott Espelin is grateful for what Access Unlimited did for his son. Austin Espelin was driving home from a fishing trip on a summer night in 2015 when he swerved to miss a deer near Twin Bridges and crashed. Thrown from the vehicle, the young father of three boys suffered a traumatic brain injury. He was hospitalized for nine months.

When his amnesia finally cleared, Austin told his parents that he had filled his mind with memories of the fly fishing he loved.

“We wanted to get him out on the river, to feed his desire to live,” Espelin said. His parents, who became Austin’s caregivers, applied to Access Unlimited. Three years ago, the group took Austin and his dad out in a boat on the Madison River.

“He was mesmerized,” Espelin said, choking up. “He kept telling me, ‘Dad, I want to wade fish again.’ He could barely stand up. It took three of us to help him stand up in the river.

“He caught five fish in one hole,” Espelin said. “He was on cloud nine. It was one of those things that burned into his heart and mind. He wanted his life back.”