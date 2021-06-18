'Feels like magic': Tribal interpreter shares knowledge of camas bloom at Lolo Pass

Amerman’s son, Preston, sitting quietly next to his dad, said he felt the joy that was radiating from him as he spoke and talked to visitors about the camas plant.

“It was pretty exciting to see my dad out there,” Preston said. “It really took a mental toll on him not being able to present in front of others and it was a real culture shock after he was forced to stay inside. I can see that he’s been waiting for this day to come.”

One of the main goals of Amerman’s presentations is to show people how to appreciate the landscape of Packer Meadow and to teach them how people have used the camas plant culturally for thousands of years.

“Aesthetically people are moved by the meadow, but when people hear my talk, their appreciation of the space around them is changed when you add a human element,” Amerman said.

Camas plants are considered a key staple of the Nez Perce and Salish people. The iconic bright blue color of the plant can be found in traditional clothing and other Tribal artifacts and years back the cooked version of camas was also considered of high worth and was used for trading purposes with other tribes.