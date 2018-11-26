Missoula County prosecutors have dismissed a felony charge against a woman who was accused of assaulting a sheriff's deputy last year.
A judge dismissed the charge against Calleen Collver-Holm in October following a motion by prosecutors. Deputy County Attorney Jason Marks said the County Attorney's Office sought to dismiss the charge after Collver-Holm agreed to engage in mental health treatment while the case was still pending, and agreed to continue treatment.
The judge's ruling retains prosecutors' ability to charge Collver-Holm again in the future if necessary.
Collver-Holm was charged after a Missoula County Sheriff's deputy said she struck him several times while he was trying to serve her with an order of protection.