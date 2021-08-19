Fence now up at Reserve Street Bridge; weight limit change on Beartracks Bridge

Some significant new changes have been recently implemented at two of Missoula’s major bridges across the Clark Fork River.
On the Reserve Street Bridge, a new fence has been installed as a safety measure while still allowing unhoused people to access the land below the bridge.
Meanwhile, the load rating on Beartracks Bridge in downtown Missoula has increased from 10 tons to 21 tons, effective immediately, after an inspection revealed that the span can handle the additional weight.
Beartracks Bridge is under construction to widen the deck. In July, investigators discovered damage to the bridge’s structural supports. Out of what the Montana Department of Transportation termed an “abundance of caution,” the load rating of the bridge was reduced to 10 tons.
Bob Vosen, the department’s Missoula district administrator, said extensive analysis has taken place over the last few weeks. Non-destructive testing of the bridge girders showed that the bridge can handle heavier vehicles.
“Analysis has been ongoing,” Vosen said. “Experts have evaluated all aspects of the bridge and determined that the increase to 21 tons is safe and appropriate.”
The new weight rating means that Mountain Line buses can resume their normal routes across the bridge to and from the downtown area.
Shanti Johnson, a spokesperson for Mountain Line, said that the public bus system's Route 6 resumed its normal path on Wednesday across the bridge.
The Mountain Line’s special Saturday farmers market trolley will also be able to use the bridge. That shuttle runs from 8:55 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Saturdays from the Dornblaser parking lot at the south end of Higgins to the XXXX’s at the north end of Higgins on a 20-minute route.
“All of the bus stops adjacent to Beartracks Bridge are now open with the exception of the stop in front of El Cazador,” Johnson said. “That one is still not a safe place for a bus to stop.”
Mountain Line buses weigh about 16 tons.
Sletten Construction is the contractor doing the work to widen the bridge deck.
While performing demolition of the bridge deck earlier this year, shallow cuts were apparently inadvertently made into the bridge girders by Sletten workers. The project team anticipates that the bridge will be returned to full capacity once repairs to structural supports have been completed.
“We are pleased that the new load rating will provide increased access to many residents and travelers,” said Vosen. “This change will make it possible for school bus access to the bridge in time for the start of the school year.”
The fence around the Reserve Street Bridge was installed after several human-caused fires occurred this summer underneath it. A large population of unhoused people lives under the bridge and the pandemic increased that number.
The state transportation department said those living in the area will not be asked to leave anytime soon, even though camping on the land is illegal.
Essentially, the plan is for trespassing to be enforced at a later date when the city, county and other community partners decide on new sites for legal, safe camping locations. At that point, the department said it will work with other agencies to ensure “empathetic enforcement.”
Right now, the fencing has several access points that allow people to travel to the area below the bridge.
“The Reserve Street Bridge is a community challenge that needs a community solution,” Vosen said. "We have actively been working with our community partners to come closer to a solution, and adding this fencing is a big step in the right direction.”