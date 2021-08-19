Fence now up at Reserve Street Bridge; weight limit change on Beartracks Bridge

The new weight rating means that Mountain Line buses can resume their normal routes across the bridge to and from the downtown area.

Shanti Johnson, a spokesperson for Mountain Line, said that the public bus system's Route 6 resumed its normal path on Wednesday across the bridge.

The Mountain Line’s special Saturday farmers market trolley will also be able to use the bridge. That shuttle runs from 8:55 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Saturdays from the Dornblaser parking lot at the south end of Higgins to the XXXX’s at the north end of Higgins on a 20-minute route.

“All of the bus stops adjacent to Beartracks Bridge are now open with the exception of the stop in front of El Cazador,” Johnson said. “That one is still not a safe place for a bus to stop.”

Mountain Line buses weigh about 16 tons.

Sletten Construction is the contractor doing the work to widen the bridge deck.

While performing demolition of the bridge deck earlier this year, shallow cuts were apparently inadvertently made into the bridge girders by Sletten workers. The project team anticipates that the bridge will be returned to full capacity once repairs to structural supports have been completed.