Fencing to be installed at Reserve Street Bridge; homeless residents can stay

After four recent human-caused fires underneath the Reserve Street Bridge, a state agency is planning to construct a fence around the area next week.
A fairly large population of unhoused people lives under the bridge at nearly all times of the year and that number increased during the pandemic.
However, the Montana Department of Transportation has announced that those seeking shelter in the area will not be asked to leave, even though camping on the land is illegal.
That means trespassing will be enforced only at a later date when the city, county and other community partners sanction new safe camping locations. At that point, the department says they'll work with other agencies to ensure "empathetic enforcement."
“The Reserve Street Bridge is a community challenge that needs a community solution,” said Bob Vosen, the department's Missoula district administrator. "We have actively been working with our community partners to come closer to a solution, and adding this fencing is a big step in the right direction.”
The fence will run the length of the bridge structures on either side of the Clark Fork River, Vosen said. There will be fencing both under and along the bridge. It will have six gates to allow access for maintenance and emergency services. Construction will begin the week of Aug. 2 and will continue for two to three weeks.
The department owns the majority of the land underneath the bridge, and Vosen said they've been working with other agencies to find a way to keep people that live there safe while protecting the bridge.
"MDT's role in this process is to protect our infrastructure," he said. "It’s now more critical than ever to prevent catastrophic damage while also supporting the work of our partners and those experiencing homelessness in the area.”
Vosen noted that the recent fires this summer have highlighted the urgency of the problem.
"We can't keep rolling the dice on protecting our most vital infrastructure system,” he said. “We simply cannot risk it.”
The Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula routinely sends out its homeless outreach team members to work with people at the Reserve Street Bridge.
Jesse Jaeger, a spokesman for the shelter, said he is unsure how many people are living there this summer.
"The number is up since (the city) cleared Broadway Island," he said. "That was kind of an obvious thing to happen. When places like this get cleared without other options, what's gonna happen is that people don't have a place to go."
When large sites are cleared without alternatives, the homeless outreach team has a harder time connecting with homeless people, Jaeger said.
"Nobody should be moved until there's a better option and a safer option," he said.
The Poverello Center did not work with the state on plans for the fencing, Jaeger said. However, shelter officials aren't necessarily opposed to the project.
"Our position is that we're OK with it as long as people aren't getting moved until there are better and safer places to be," he said. "But this is (the Montana Department of Transportation's) plan. We did not work with them on this."
Last year, a contingent of the residents in the area held a trash-cleanup event in the middle of the summer.