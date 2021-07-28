Fencing to be installed at Reserve Street Bridge; homeless residents can stay

The fence will run the length of the bridge structures on either side of the Clark Fork River, Vosen said. There will be fencing both under and along the bridge. It will have six gates to allow access for maintenance and emergency services. Construction will begin the week of Aug. 2 and will continue for two to three weeks.

The department owns the majority of the land underneath the bridge, and Vosen said they've been working with other agencies to find a way to keep people that live there safe while protecting the bridge.

"MDT's role in this process is to protect our infrastructure," he said. "It’s now more critical than ever to prevent catastrophic damage while also supporting the work of our partners and those experiencing homelessness in the area.”

Vosen noted that the recent fires this summer have highlighted the urgency of the problem.

"We can't keep rolling the dice on protecting our most vital infrastructure system,” he said. “We simply cannot risk it.”

The Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula routinely sends out its homeless outreach team members to work with people at the Reserve Street Bridge.

Jesse Jaeger, a spokesman for the shelter, said he is unsure how many people are living there this summer.