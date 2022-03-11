Fentanyl pills lead to one death, two overdoses in Missoula

Missoula law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of selling fentanyl pills to teenagers last May that led to three overdoses, including one death.

Christopher R. Clark is charged with two counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and three counts of criminal endangerment, all felonies.

On May 29, 2021, Missoula police responded to a house on Bordeaux Boulevard for a report of an 18-year-old woman who was unconscious and not breathing from a possible drug overdose, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County on March 2.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Medical staff advised that the cardiac arrest she experienced was likely from a respiratory arrest following an opiate overdose, charging documents said. The woman was one of three overdoses from a party that day.

The second overdose was a 17-year-old male, who survived. He had gone to the first victim’s house for a party, where he had reportedly taken half of what he thought to be a Percocet, purchased from Clark.

Clark also attended the party.

The boy went for a drive with the first victim and others when he overdosed (he had taken the other half of the Percocet and a Xanax). He was driven to Providence St. Patrick Hospital. He was discharged in the morning and returned to the 18-year-old’s house to grab some belongings. Clark was still there.

Charging documents say the 17-year-old had purchased pills from Clark about eight times over the past few months.

Shortly after the second overdose happened, law enforcement responded to a gas station on South Reserve Street for a CPR that was in progress. The third victim was given Narcan, a drug that helps to counteract overdoses. An acquaintance of this victim said she had picked him up from the first woman’s house, and that he had taken what he thought was a Percocet pill.

When he was picked up by his friend, the man was not coherent and was dry-heaving, pale and had his eyes rolling back in his head. He was transported to Community Medical Center for treatment and survived.

Officers spoke with several people that had attended the party — they reported seeing the first victim take multiple Percocet pills, which had come from Clark, throughout the evening, court documents say.

One witness said the pills were “pressed to look like Percocet,” but that they knew the pills would test positive for containing fentanyl, charging documents said. Party witnesses confirmed Clark was at the party selling people drugs. After the victim died, Clark posted on social media that he had a pack of a thousand pills and some of them could be “dirty.”

Authorities went to Clark’s house. Charging documents allege that Clark answered, saying he knew why law enforcement was there and agreed to be interviewed.

After being read his rights, Clark admitted to selling pills to several people at the house party, saying he had received the pills from a friend out of town, court documents said. After he had sold some to the victims, he returned them to his friend because they were causing overdoses, he told police.

A sample of the pills provided by one of the victims was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab, which confirmed it was fentanyl. The deceased 18-year-old’s toxicology report was positive for fentanyl, cocaine and other substances.

Clark’s present location is not known.

