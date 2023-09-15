What's the effect of a new law if most people don't know about it? For Mike Schroeder, it meant getting spit on during his evening commute home.

It happened this summer when Schroeder, the general manager of Grizzly Harley-Davidson in Missoula, was riding his motorcycle home from work. Traffic ahead was stopped near an intersection. Schroeder, a lifelong rider, eased his motorcycle between lanes of stopped vehicles to reach the front of the line. An incensed driver spat on him.

Schroeder's maneuver, known as lane filtering or lane splitting, was legalized in Montana two years ago, when the Legislature passed Senate Bill 9. It took effect on Oct. 1, 2021. For lane filtering in Montana, vehicle traffic must be stopped or crawling along at 10 mph or slower. In that case, and only if there's room to do so, SB 9 allows motorcyclists to overtake and pass traffic at up to 20 mph.

But almost two years later, most Montanans — particularly drivers who don't also ride motorcycles — remain unaware of the change, according to motorcycle advocates and law enforcement agencies.

Schroeder is on a mission to change that. Being spit on was the last straw, he said. His commute to work the day before already had him riled up after drivers tried to block him with their cars as he filtered through traffic.

"It all kind of stemmed from one morning I came here complaining about getting squeezed out," he said, and another shop employee was squeezed out and cursed at while lane filtering that morning, too. "The next day I left here and got spit on. I was like, this has got to stop. These people obviously don’t know this is legal — that’s why they’re angry."

They began brainstorming ways to increase public awareness that lane filtering is legal in Montana — and had been for almost two years. Their original idea — static-cling stickers that motorcyclists could apply to enraged drivers' windows — might be too confrontational, they decided. So, inspired by the slogan "Skateboarding is not a crime!" first coined in The New York Times in 1964 and popularized by skate videos in the '80s, Schroeder designed and ordered 50 black t-shirts. Two lines of bold text on the back read, "LANE SPLITTING IS NOT A CRIME." In smaller text below: "Lane filtering legalized 10/1/21 MT Senate Bill 9 MCA 61-8-392."

Lane filtering, where cars are stopped or moving slowly toward a stop at an intersection, is a subvariant of lane splitting. More often, lane splitting refers to riding between faster-moving traffic — a practice that is common globally but within the U.S. is legal only in California. Lane splitting was common in California for decades before it was formally legalized in 2016. In California's lane splitting, riders can advance between vehicles that are traveling up to 40 mph, as long as riders don't go more than 10 mph faster than surrounding traffic. Utah legalized lane filtering in 2019. Arizona legalized lane filtering in 2022. Missouri legalized lane filtering in 2023. In Hawaii, motorcyclists can ride on road shoulders when traffic is congested.

But, Schroeder said, people are far more familiar with the term "lane splitting" than "lane filtering," so he chose the former for the large text on the shirts.

Safety concerns

Motorcyclists who advocate lane filtering through slow or stopped traffic say it isn't about being first. Rather, they say, it's about safety. Motorcyclists riding in a lane of slow or stopped traffic are at risk of disastrous consequences if a driver behind them fails to stop and collides with them. Riding between lanes in that situation, they say, puts them in a safer position.

Russ Ehnes, chairman of the American Motorcyclist Association's board of directors, is a Montanan who lives in Great Falls. He supported SB 9 and attended the 2021 bill signing ceremony. In a phone call this month, he said he still strongly supports lane filtering because of its safety benefits.

"It's a pretty easy issue for me," he said. "As a motorcycle rider, I really appreciate being able to lane filter at stoplights because one of my primary concerns when I am riding on the road is traffic not seeing me from behind. It is primarily a safety concern."

Otherwise, when he's waiting in line in stopped traffic and not filtering, he said, he ensures his bike is still in gear and he identifies an escape path in case someone behind him doesn't stop.

"I think that it's important to understand that lane filtering is not passing cars in traffic at a high rate of speed," Ehnes said. "It's done at extremely slow traffic or in stopped traffic. As long as they're doing it safely it's not a safety issue."

Sgt. Jay Nelson of the Montana Highway Patrol said that he's seen only a handful of incidents in 25 years where motorcyclists were rear-ended in stopped traffic. "However," he added, "should a motorcycle get rear-ended, the potential for serious injury or death is greatly increased versus a regular motor vehicle."

Nelson said that motorcycle fatalities in Montana have dropped 17% over the past three years — "a pretty significant drop" — but he wasn't sure what factors the drop was attributed to.

Missoula Police Officer Whitney Bennett, the agency's spokesperson, wrote in an email that the department's analyst was unable to produce data on crashes involving motorcycles being rear-ended while stopped in traffic unless he looked through individual crash reports, "which isn’t very reasonable with his time." She wrote that a lieutenant who formerly worked as a sergeant in the traffic unit was aware of a crash involving lane filtering in which the motorcyclist was at fault. But the lieutenant was off work until Sept. 27 and unavailable for comment, according to Bennett.

Overall, lane filtering could be safer than motorcycles waiting in traffic.

A study on lane splitting from University of California, Berkeley found the practice was safe when done in traffic moving 50 mph or slower, and if motorcycles didn't exceed surrounding traffic speed by more than 15 mph. The differential in speed between motorcycles and surrounding traffic was a better predictor of injury than overall driving or riding speed, the study found. About 17% of the almost 6,000 motorcycle-involved crashes analyzed in the study involved lane splitting. And most of those lane-splitting crashes involved a driver trying to change lanes in front of a motorcyclist riding too fast between lanes.

Lane-splitting crashes were less harmful to riders, the study found: "Compared with other motorcyclists involved in a collision, lane-splitting riders were less likely to suffer head injury (9% versus 17%), torso injury (19% versus 29%) and fatal injury (1.2% versus 3%)." Also, the study found, "Compared with other motorcyclists, lane-splitting motorcyclists were more likely to ride on weekdays and during commute hours, use better helmets, and travel at lower speeds. Lane-splitting motorcyclists were also less likely to have been using alcohol and less likely to have been carrying a passenger."

And, in Montana, legal lane filtering occurs at much slower speeds than the California lane splitting in the study.

Little awareness

Ehnes said that after lane filtering was legalized in Montana, he wasn't aware of any public awareness campaign from the state to inform residents of the change. Schroeder said, "I think the biggest thing is awareness — that’s been the struggle. We’ll get squeezed out. You’ll see people look at you in their mirror angry, because they don’t know, they’re not aware of it."

He added, "It seems like when I bring it up with riders, a lot of them didn’t know that it had passed, either."

Missoula Police Department posted about legalized lane filtering on Facebook on Oct. 4, 2021, and again in April 2022. Some other Montana law enforcement agencies posted about it, too. And, Ehnes said, some television and radio stations mentioned it around October 2021.

Nonetheless, Nelson said that most people probably don't know lane filtering is legal in Montana. He said MHP didn't have hard data on awareness, but, "I don't feel that the majority of citizens of Montana realize that it is a law."

And, Nelson said, lane filtering "is hard to get used to."

"I've had it happen in my patrol car as well as personal vehicle," he continued. "While you're sitting at the light, the last thing you expect is a motorcyclist to come up between the vehicles. However, the Montana Highway Patrol does not make laws. We enforce laws. It's something we have to get used to at this time."

Nelson and Ehnes said they weren't aware of driver retaliation against motorcyclists who lane filter.

"I have myself lane filtered, and I've seen a number of people in Great Falls, primarily on 10th Avenue South during heavy traffic, lane filter," Ehnes said. "I think people are doing it responsibly and it is working the way it's intended to work."

But Nelson said he's seen anger on social media.

In a Facebook group for Montana motorcyclists where Schroeder posted a photo of the shirts, one person commented, "Just because it's legal doesn't mean it's safe." Another replied, "Statistically I believe it's safer than not doing it." Another person wrote that "lane splitting is reality" in high-traffic areas like Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls. "Just have your GoPro (camera) on so when road rage happens..." he added, without finishing the statement.

When Bozeman's KBZK television station posted on Facebook in March 2021 about SB 9 being signed into law, 121 people commented on the post. Many of them decried the change. Critics cited safety concerns, a desire to have motorcyclists wait behind them in traffic, or a belief that Montana lacked enough traffic congestion to make lane filtering necessary.

"Well hope the insurance companies are in on this, watch the accidents pile up," one person wrote, calling the change "Darwinism at its finest." Comments on other posts involved drivers saying they would use their vehicles to block or hit motorcyclists who lane filter, despite its legalization.

But other people pushed back. "Why are people so mad about this?" one wrote. "Imagine if you were a motorcyclist would you want to be crushed between two vehicles if somebody forgot to hit their brakes? Didn't think so."

And, Ehnes said, lane filtering isn't just safer but it also helps ease traffic congestion for everyone: "Every vehicle takes up a spot on the highway, and the faster you can move vehicles through a traffic pattern, the faster it is."

Meanwhile, Schroeder's shirts, which he sells out of his office at Grizzly H-D (he sells them separately from the business), have done well. Online posts received mostly positive feedback, he said. By early September, three weeks after they arrived, he'd sold 30 of the 50 shirts for $25 apiece. He's considering making sweatshirts for the fall, and will likely have more T-shirts next year. He hopes to have them for sale in motorcycle shops across the region, he said, and maybe across the state.

"I wish I had tons of money where I could print them and just hand them out, but that’s not the case," he said. "It's a public service announcement, you know? Getting people educated and also letting them know what the purpose is, helping with traffic, it’s safer all around for everybody."

Nelson said he understood that reasoning, even if the practice will take getting used to.

"Although this law has been a change for all of us, I do understand the basis behind it," he said. "There only has to be one — as we say, one fatality is too much — there only has to be one instance where this law could have saved somebody's life, especially in Missoula where we see collisions on a daily basis. When we see more motorcyclists out there from spring through fall, one life is worth saving."