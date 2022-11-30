Fewer hunters, more elk in '22 hunting season

Fewer hunters than usual took to western Montana's unseasonably snowy mountains during general rifle season this fall.

Those who did found greater success than last year — especially with elk. Totals of mule deer and white-tail deer killed this season were more varied. The general rifle season for big game closed Sunday. Deer and elk season, which began in late October, was marked by unseasonably cold and snowy fall weather from the start, leaving hunters who braved wintry conditions to contend with snow, ice and mud.

Across the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 2, which covers the central western Montana counties of Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, Granite and Powell, along with far-northern portions of Deer Lodge and Silver Bow counties, overall hunter turnout was its lowest in five years. As of Sunday, 8,623 hunters passed through the region's three primary stations during the Oct. 22 through Nov. 27 season. That was down from 8,979 last year, 9,304 in 2020 and 10,225 in 2019.

Individually, hunter counts were down at each of the region's primary check stations in Darby, Anaconda and Bonner, as well as at the Fish Creek station. The Fish Creek station has operated less consistently than the other three in the region, so the agency considers its data separately.

But more of those hunters were successful than in previous years. Hunter success rates in Region 2 are usually around 8%. This year, hunters had a success rate of 10.5% across the region's three primary stations. The Fish Creek station reported 7.7% hunter success, in line with 2021 and 2020.

Elk totals were up at each of the four stations, with a total of 296 elk tallied at the primary stations, up from 190 last year and the greatest number over the past five years. Mule deer were up overall, too, with 105 tallied this year, compared to 94 last year. The 105 mule deer is the greatest amount over five years. White-tail deer were up slightly from last year — 492, up from 437 — but mostly in line with counts in the mid- to upper 400s over five years. Bear, moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and wolf totals were each in the single-digits or zero across Region 2, which is the norm over the past five years.

"The pattern of slightly higher than average harvest totals held true all season long, as did overall cold and snowy hunting conditions, which was one contributor to elk hunter success," FWP stated in an announcement of the data Monday. "All four west-central Montana hunter check stations saw more elk in the 2022 season than in 2021. The Darby station checked more elk this year than it had since 2015."

Hunters, successful or not, are required to stop at check stations they pass. The major stations, run by FWP, are open on weekends and help the agency understand hunting trends, wildlife observations and wild game health. Biologists can also screen animals for chronic wasting disease. Not all hunters pass by check stations as they return from hunting; while station data represent trends in hunting, the numbers are not totals of all hunters or animals killed.

In northwest Montana's FWP Region 1, hunter turnout was down slightly, and so were success rates and the number of animals killed — except for elk.

Region 1 stations — Highway 2, Swan, Thompson Falls and Olney — recorded 9,239 hunters, down from 9,624 last year. Across the region, mule deer counts dropped from 90 to 69 and white-tail deer dropped from 1,651 to 1,323. But elk counts were up, rising from 44 last year to 61 this year. Overall, hunter success in the region was down, from 11.2% last year to 9.7% this year.

Although the general hunting season closed Sunday, some hunting districts have an extended "shoulder season" for elk. Muzzle-loader rifle season for deer and elk runs Dec. 10–18.