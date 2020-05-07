Fielder, Deschamps, Edmunds vie for GOP PSC nomination

Republicans might be known as the party of light regulation. But all three GOP candidates running for the District 4 Public Service Commission seat say this agency plays an important role by keeping the state’s utilities in check.
The five-member Commission is a quasi-judicial body that the Legislature created to balance a monopoly utility’s right to a fixed return on investment with consumers’ rights to a reasonable price and reliable service.
District 4’s current commissioner, Republican Bob Lake of Hamilton, is termed out. This spring’s primary will see three Republicans and two Democrats running to represent the district, which covers Lincoln, Sanders, Mineral, Granite, Powell, Missoula and Ravalli Counties.
State Sen. Jennifer Fielder, former State Rep. Richard “Champ” Edmunds, and former Montana GOP Chair Will Deschamps are running for the seat.
“It's kind of a tough position for a free market advocate to wrap their mind around,” Fielder acknowledged. “... But these companies aren't operating in a free market environment, because they don't have competition, and so that's where the representation of the people's interests come into play, and I think that's an important role.”
Montana’s two investor-owned utilities, NorthWestern Energy and Montana-Dakota Utilities, operate to make a profit off their ratepayers. But because only one power company serves a given area, they don’t face the same competitive pressures that other companies do. It instead falls to the Public Service Commission to keep their electric rates reasonable, and to set the rates and contract lengths at which they buy power from some types of facilities.
Fielder, who has represented Thompson Falls in the State Senate since 2013, says her work in the legislature has prepared her for this role. “Being a lawmaker has given me a lot of experience with assessing and analyzing different policies and different legal procedures,” she said.
During her time in the Senate, Fielder has been an outspoken proponent of states’ rights. She joined the Bundy family, which led two armed standoffs against federal land managers, at their visit to Paradise in 2018, and currently heads the American Lands Council, which advocates the transfer of federal lands to states.
She considers public lands to be “a fairly unrelated issue” from the Commission’s workload, and intends to step down from the American Lands Council if elected. But Fielder does plan to view the Commission’s decisions through a “federalism filter.”
“I'm not planning to go in and stir the pot between federal and state jurisdiction, but I certainly will be a guardian of the state's rights to govern itself and its resources.”
Neither of her two opponents, Fielder argued, is up to the task. “Frankly, one's not very bright, and the other one's not very honest, and neither one has a strong work ethic.” She didn't elaborate on her criticism.
But both Deschamps and Edmunds say they’ll bring analytic rigor to the Commission.
Deschamps pointed out that he would be the only person on the committee with a bachelor’s of science in business management and finance. He also served as vice-chairman of the board of the Montana Unified School Trust, which provides health insurance for state school district employees. That experience, he predicts, will guide him on the Commission.
“When energy companies come to you, their big push...is they need a rate increase, so they need to provide financials,” he said. “There’s a lot of financial paperwork that comes through, and that’s why I’m suited for it.”
His experience, he continued, has also made him keen to balance short-term savings with long-term certainty. “You can always find somebody that’s going to do something very inexpensively. That’s what I’ve learned...but are they going to be here and be stable to provide the services necessary down the road?”
In his interview, Deschamps expressed more enthusiasm about renewable energy than either of his opponents. He noted that he drives an all-electric car, and predicted that “there will be a day when coal will no longer be used.”
For now, though, he believes that “every source of energy needs to have a place at the table. The Public Service Commission is mandated to make sure the ratepayer pays the least amount possible...while making sure the energy supply is stable.”
The Commission has been accused of suppressing renewable energy projects by setting rates and contract lengths too low for them to compete, while giving fossil-fuel projects insufficient scrutiny. Several renewable-energy companies recently won a lawsuit over their rate cases, a decision the PSC and NorthWestern Energy have appealed to the Montana Supreme Court.
Deschamps said he was unsure whether renewables were priced fairly, but stressed that the Commission’s work “has to be strictly a business-oriented association.”
“I want to make sure that there’s an environment that’s transparent, stable and predictable...not ignore or try to change existing laws because of my personal beliefs.”
Edmunds, too, wants to bring an ethical eye to the commission.
“The Commissioners have to keep in mind that it's the consumer that we work for, we don't work for anyone else,” he said. “We don't work for NorthWestern Energy, we don't work for any of these entities that come before us, we work for the consumer.”
All of the current commissioners are Republicans, but they've done their share of infighting. In February, the Billings Gazette reported that Commissioner Randy Pinocci had obtained the emails of Commissioner Roger Koopman — a dissenting voice on the Commission — and posted them on a far-right political blog. Squabbling like this, Edmunds argued, doesn’t reflect well on the body. “The biggest thing I disagree with on the commission right now is all the fussing and fighting that they've been doing among each other publicly. I think that reflects badly on the commissioners, it reflects badly on the Republican Party.
“I think we ought to be able to handle our differences in a better way than what they've done,” Edmunds said.
Edmunds boasts both a degree in business administration and service on the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee. He’s also served on submarines with the Navy and worked in business — roles that he says have prepared him for the work of analyzing electric rates. “My experience for years now has made me the best candidate for this position,” he said.
All three candidates voiced some degree of support for net metering, enabling residents to generate their own electricity for use or sale back to the grid. In Edmunds’ view, it fits right into a free market.
“I think that we should encourage people to generate their own electricity,” he said. “If they're able to generate their own electricity...then NorthWestern Energy should buy and sell it on the open market, or sell it to some other consumer. That, to me, is capitalism at its finest.”
