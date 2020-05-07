Fielder, Deschamps, Edmunds vie for GOP PSC nomination

But both Deschamps and Edmunds say they’ll bring analytic rigor to the Commission.

Deschamps pointed out that he would be the only person on the committee with a bachelor’s of science in business management and finance. He also served as vice-chairman of the board of the Montana Unified School Trust, which provides health insurance for state school district employees. That experience, he predicts, will guide him on the Commission.

“When energy companies come to you, their big push...is they need a rate increase, so they need to provide financials,” he said. “There’s a lot of financial paperwork that comes through, and that’s why I’m suited for it.”

His experience, he continued, has also made him keen to balance short-term savings with long-term certainty. “You can always find somebody that’s going to do something very inexpensively. That’s what I’ve learned...but are they going to be here and be stable to provide the services necessary down the road?”

In his interview, Deschamps expressed more enthusiasm about renewable energy than either of his opponents. He noted that he drives an all-electric car, and predicted that “there will be a day when coal will no longer be used.”