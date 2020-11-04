Fielder up Wednesday in PSC race

Republican Jennifer Fielder was up Wednesday against Democrat Monica Tranel for the Public Service Commission District 4 seat.

Fielder led Tranel 52-48%, or 61,473 to 57,290, according to the Montana Secretary of State website.

The winner will replace PSC District 4 Commissioner Bob Lake, who has termed out.

The Public Service Commission provides quasi-judicial oversight of monopoly utility activity as a representative of the customers and ratepayers who use those services. In addition to major players like NorthWestern Energy Corp. and several telecommunications firms, the PSC also reviews activity of local taxi, garbage, and similar businesses with limited competition and public dependence.

Fielder represented Thompson Falls for two terms in the state Senate as a Republican, but frequently broke with her own party. She has also served as the chief executive officer of the American Lands Council and toured the state giving workshops advocating the local takeover of federal public lands. Fielder pledged to quit her ALC job if she won the PSC seat.

Tranel is an attorney with two decades’ experience in the energy field, including time as a legislative staff member with Republican Sen. Conrad Burns and with NorthWestern Energy. She ran this race as a Democrat.