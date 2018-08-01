A 15-year-old boy died after falling down a waterfall along the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park on Tuesday.
Spencer Flerchinger of Kamiah, Idaho, was exploring a culvert draining Haystack Creek under the mountain roadway when he slipped and fell about 100 feet, according to Glacier spokeswoman Lauren Alley. He did not survive the fall.
The Going-to-the-Sun Road was restricted to one lane travel for three hours on Tuesday evening near the incident, and temporarily closed for approximately 10 minutes to vehicles in both directions while rangers secured the scene of the accident and recovered the victim’s body from a ledge below the road via litter carryout, Alley said.
The incident was similar to another fatality in 2017 when a photographer fell into Haystack Creek above the culvert and was swept over the waterfall.
“It’s often the case that people hear about a tragic incident like this and think that it couldn’t happen to them,” said Glacier National Park Chief Ranger Paul Austin. “The facts are that many people explore the park each day in ways that could result in a serious accident. Take a few minutes before your trip to public lands to identify significant hazards. Prepare for the possibility of getting lost on a trail or an unexpected animal encounter. Stay away from rushing creeks and sheer drops.”