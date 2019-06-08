While bicyclists on Fifth and Sixth streets will benefit from a change that will give them more space and restrict vehicles to one lane instead of two, the real winners are expected to be pedestrians crossing the two roads.
The new pavement markings, which could be in place this summer, will eliminate what’s known as the “double threat” to pedestrians trying to cross both of the one-way streets. That threat occurs when one vehicle stops to let a pedestrian cross the street, but the second vehicle traveling in the same direction doesn’t see the pedestrian and keeps moving.
“The project was brought to the council’s attention from the neighborhood, who wanted more done for pedestrian safety,” said Ben Weiss, the city’s Bike/Pedestrian Program manager. “There haven’t been any (bike/vehicle) crashes, but there were a lot of near misses.”
The changes initially were approved by the Missoula City Council in December 2018, with Councilor Jordan Hess noting that an analysis showed dropping to one lane for vehicles and widening the existing bike lane also will drop speeds because the leading vehicle will set the pace. In addition, one lane of traffic will reduce sideswipes, and rear-end crashes should drop.
Michael Harpool, a transportation planner for the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization, added that the plan will accommodate wider parking lanes and improve safety for everyone. He noted Thursday the streets only operate at between 24% to 39% of their vehicular traffic capacity.
Currently, Fifth and Sixth streets average one vehicular crash every 10 days, with 277 crashes between 2007 and 2014, Harpool said, and the lane reduction is expected to reduce that. A map of bike crash locations from 2007 to 2017 showed between 18 to 33 bike-involved incidents during the decade, with the bulk of them at the corner of Fifth and Higgins.
“I wouldn’t say that’s a lot, especially when you zoom out and look at the rest of the map,” Weiss said.
Weiss said the switch could be made this summer. Timing, however, is based in part upon the Montana Department of Transportation’s schedule. Weiss said the state agency plans on redoing the pavement on those streets next year, so the city may try to repaint the lanes this year for a trial run.
“Our thought was to try to get this painted this year so we can have a test run before the streets get resurfaced,” Weiss said.
The project received the unanimous approval of the Metropolitan Planning Organization in Missoula Thursday, and will go before the city’s Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee in two weeks as part of the formal process.
Weiss said it will cost about $12,000 to redo the striping, which is about $4,000 more than the current configuration costs.
“It’s a little more hand work doing the bike symbols,” Weiss said. “It’s a little more paint and a little more time.”
The money comes out of Missoula’s traffic service budget.
Thursday afternoon, Mark Meimerstorf was riding his bike to his job on Fifth Street, and said while he’ll appreciate the wider bike lane, he doesn’t necessarily feel in danger when he commutes on two wheels.
“I don’t know how necessary it is to make this into a one-lane and a full bike lane because you can use the sidewalks” for bike riding, Meimerstorf said. “It will definitely make it safer for bike riders, but I haven’t had any issues.”
Weiss noted that while legal, he tries to discourage bikes on sidewalks, saying he hears a lot of complaints from pedestrians.