Parts of Fifth and Sixth streets will undergo work next week to become one-lane streets as part of a plan to improve driver, pedestrian and bicyclist safety.
The sections of South Fifth Street West and South Sixth Street West, both one-ways in opposite directions, between Higgins and Russell will be restriped to include more parking space, a more prominent bike lane, and a wider single lane for cars. Currently both one-way streets are two lanes between Arthur and Russell, and switch to two-way west of Russell.
While Fifth Street is currently wide enough to maintain parking on both sides, a bike lane and two narrow car lanes, Sixth Street is considerably more narrow.
On eastbound Sixth Street, between Ivy, roughly at the Bitterroot Branch rail tracks, and Higgins, the road is so narrow that there is no dedicated bike lane and parking is limited to one side. The narrow roads and lack of bike lane leaves cars and buses clogged behind bicyclists trying to share the road.
According to a city press release, the restriping project aims to improve safety and reduce vehicle crashes by adding turning lanes, widening the single driving lane and adding a buffer space between car and bike lanes.
The changes come after six years of study and debate, which was initiated by the local neighborhood councils and the City Council.
A consultant hired by the city found there were 277 vehicle crashes on these sections of Fifth and Sixth Streets between 2007 and 2014, more than one every 10 days. The study also found that because the streets ran far below the capacity of two lanes, the extra space encouraged speeding, which a single lane should reduce, according to the press release.
While the study and the council considered converting both streets to two-way streets, it found that going down to a single, one-way lane would be the best way to go for now, as it is inexpensive, would improve safety, and would allow for converting to two-way in the future if that became more desirable.
The press release sought to dispel concerns that the change would cause more traffic due to fewer lanes. The consultant found that adding dedicated turning lanes at intersections with traffic signals will allow for smoother flow of traffic than the current set-up.