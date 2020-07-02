‘Fighting Chance’ IPA commemorates local businesses’ face shield project

As the company got closer to its 2-million-shield mark, Coaster Cycles and Imagine Nation decided to team up to make a commemorative beer. Rivers designed the beer can himself. It features Bruce riding a Coaster Cycles cargo bike, with health care workers wearing face shields riding in the back. The background depicts Mount Sentinel and Mount Jumbo with a skyline of famous buildings from various U.S. cities to depict the range of influence they’ve had. The brew itself is a New England IPA, a favorite of Bruce who is from New England himself, with hints of mango, passionfruit and orange.

The IPA’s name, “Fighting Chance,” was inspired by the purpose of making the face shields—the people who would wear them. Rivers said that even though the process of making a shield is monotonous, the employees making them sustained energy because they connected with the purpose.

“Ultimately what you’re doing is you’re producing something critical for health care workers around the country to be able to combat the virus and hopefully give people a fighting chance,” Rivers said. “And so we decided to name the beer ‘Fighting Chance’ New England IPA.”

The process of making a mask is simple, said Bruce, chief operating officer. It takes around 30 seconds to put it together before packaging. He said each person could make 600 masks a day on average.