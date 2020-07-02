‘Fighting Chance’ IPA commemorates local businesses’ face shield project

Local businesses around Missoula partnered up to employ around 115 people and make nearly 2 million face shields in response to COVID-19 the past couple of months — and more recently brew a New England IPA named “Fighting Chance” to commemorate the project.
Coaster Cycles, a cargo bike and last-mile mobility solutions manufacturer, found a crafty way to stay afloat and assist in the crisis by switching manufacturing from bikes to face shields. The company started production of shields in March, and their first order came from Providence St. Joseph Health for 500,000 shields to be distributed among 51 hospitals.
After about a month of making face shields, Coaster Cycle’s Chief Operating Officer Justin Bruce knew they would need more help to stay on top of orders. He enlisted some of his favorite Missoula businesses to partner: Catalyst Cafe, Kettlehouse Brewing Co., Bravo Catering, Alcom Systems and Imagine Nation Brewing. With the help of partner companies, they went from 45 to 115 staffed employees. Most people they employed had lost their previous jobs because of coronavirus.
“This opportunity came to us to collaborate with Coaster Cycles, and to be honest, it was such a wonderful invitation to feel like we could have a positive impact on the crisis itself,” co-founder of Imagine Nation Robert Rivers said Thursday.
Face shields are an alternative to face masks, and they rest on the head like a hat with a plexiglass shield that covers the entire face to block breath particles from spreading.
As the company got closer to its 2-million-shield mark, Coaster Cycles and Imagine Nation decided to team up to make a commemorative beer. Rivers designed the beer can himself. It features Bruce riding a Coaster Cycles cargo bike, with health care workers wearing face shields riding in the back. The background depicts Mount Sentinel and Mount Jumbo with a skyline of famous buildings from various U.S. cities to depict the range of influence they’ve had. The brew itself is a New England IPA, a favorite of Bruce who is from New England himself, with hints of mango, passionfruit and orange.
The IPA’s name, “Fighting Chance,” was inspired by the purpose of making the face shields—the people who would wear them. Rivers said that even though the process of making a shield is monotonous, the employees making them sustained energy because they connected with the purpose.
“Ultimately what you’re doing is you’re producing something critical for health care workers around the country to be able to combat the virus and hopefully give people a fighting chance,” Rivers said. “And so we decided to name the beer ‘Fighting Chance’ New England IPA.”
The process of making a mask is simple, said Bruce, chief operating officer. It takes around 30 seconds to put it together before packaging. He said each person could make 600 masks a day on average.
Bruce also was involved with making the IPA from the start. He came in on brew day when they mixed in the grains, then on dry hopping day when they dumped in the hops for fermentation, which is when it develops its flavor, and he was there when they bottled more than 1,000 cans.
For every four pack of “Fighting Chance” sold, Coaster Cycles will donate a mask to an organization or person doing service work. Imagine Nation co-founder Fernanda Krum led the search for organizations to donate to and landed on AG Worker Health & Services, All Nations Health Center, The Montana Racial Equity Project, The Poverello Center, some special education teachers and a not yet determined group that supports people with hearing loss in Missoula.
They released the new brew on Thursday, and face shield assembling staff each got to stop by the brewery for a free can. Bruce wanted to emphasize the importance of each person who contributed and thank them.
Coaster Cycles has had a lull in orders for face shields, but they have a stockpile ready and are prepared for when the community, hospitals or people on the front lines need access to more face shields.
“My great hope is that hopefully that common purpose that we were able to witness for the last two months on the shield making expands throughout the country, and as a country we can come around a common purpose,” Rivers said.
Krum said she hopes people learn about the importance of wearing masks, whether face shields or cloth masks. She hopes humans can learn how best to keep one another safe and healthy.
