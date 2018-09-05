LOLO — A series of six short films, all with local connections, will highlight the Lewis and Clark Film Festival this weekend at Travelers’ Rest State Park.
The festival on Saturday and Sunday commemorates the first arrival of the Corps of Discovery at their landmark camp on Sept. 9, 1805, as it made its way west.
Movies will show from noon to 4 p.m. each day. They range from the 20-minute “Portage Around Great Falls” to a pair of hour-long films: “Echoes of a Bitter Crossing” and “Von Steuben’s Continentals: The First American Army."
Other video titles are: “Two Worlds at Two Medicine;” “Contemporary Voices along the Lewis and Clark Trail,” and “Native Homelands along the Lewis & Clark Trail.”
The film festival is free for Montana residents. Out-of-state residents pay a $6 park entrance fee. For more information call the visitor center at 406-276-4253.