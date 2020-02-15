Film reframes abortion debate through lens of 'personhood' laws

“What if you went hiking and slipped on some loose dirt and fell and had a miscarriage?” she asked. “If you give the state the ability to do that, then you’re opening up the possibility for women being punished or sent to jail for anything that could be seen as endangering the life of a fertilized egg embryo or fetus.”

Ardinger said Loertscher’s story so clearly humanizes the personhood debate.

"I think what Loertscher’s story does so well is explain that this is not a black and white issue,” Ardinger said. “What would Tammy’s world have looked like if the help she sought actually came to her?”

At one point, Loertscher asks the prosecutors whether her legal issues would have gone away if she had just sought and received an abortion, Ardinger said. Their answer was yes.

“And that’s the problem, is that if you’re trying to encourage women to have healthy pregnancies and get the care they need, that you wouldn’t threaten them with something so onerous like jail time or punishments that could encourage them to end their pregnancies.”

In the film, Loertscher eventually sues the state, challenging the Unborn Child Protection Act as unconstitutional.