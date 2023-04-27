A bill that aims to fix a failing law enforcement system in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation passed the Senate on a second reading with a new amendment.

House Bill 479 appropriates $2.5 million to the Department of Justice each year in the biennium to provide money to Lake County to offset costs for law enforcement activities on the reservation. And the new amendment would create a task force, which would include representatives for the governor, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Lake County board of commissioners and the attorney general. The task force will publish reports and provide recommendations to the governor and Legislature based on their findings.

The bill, sponsored by Joe Read, R-Ronan, comes in response to Public Law 280, which grants certain states criminal jurisdiction over some reservations. Since 1963, per an agreement between the state and tribes, Lake County law enforcement has collaborated with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes under the law.

Under Public Law 280, felonies committed by tribal members on the Flathead Reservation are handled by local county law enforcement, rather than by the Bureau of Indian Affairs or FBI. And since the 1990s, the CSKT has been prosecuting misdemeanor crimes committed by tribal members on the reservation — helping shoulder the burden of the county’s jurisdictional responsibility.

But Lake County has alleged for years that it has not been reimbursed by the state for assuming this job. County commissioners in January voted to withdraw from Public Law 280, and their decision will take effect in May if the Legislature does not act on the situation.

The new amendment also states that, if passed, the county commissioners must “rescind and vacate” their resolution to withdraw from the agreement and “may not adopt any further resolutions withdrawing” from Public Law 280 during the biennium.

Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, told his colleagues on the Senate floor that the bill “is our final solution here as we move forward.”

Hertz mentioned that if the bill does not pass and if Lake County does formally withdraw from the agreement, he believes the state would have to assume criminal jurisdiction over the reservation, which he has said would cost the state significantly more money than the $5 million appropriated in the bill. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have not issued a formal statement on the matter.

HB 479 also passed a second reading in the Senate earlier this month before the amendment was added.