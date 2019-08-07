There aren't many signs that the U.S. economy is headed for a recession any time soon, but the rising federal deficit and the ongoing trade war with China are concerns, according to two financial advisers in Missoula.
Bob Seidenschwarz, an investment adviser and a founder of S.G. Long Financial in Missoula, joined bond expert Josh Denney, S.G. Long's director of fixed income, to discuss a wide range of economic topics with the Missoulian. (The information in this article, including any opinions from Seidenschwarz or Denney, should not be considered financial advice and is for informational purposes only.)
"In terms of the actual data, very little indicates a recession in the short term," Denney said. "And the Federal Reserve would probably agree with me."
The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate last week for the first time in a decade to try to head off the impact of President Donald Trump’s trade wars, low inflation and signs of weakness in the global economy.
It was an unusual move in the midst of the a record-long expansion of the economy, and both Seidenschwarz and Denney want people in the Missoula area to be aware of what’s going on. Denney noted that the Fed referred to its action as a "mid-cycle cut," meaning it believes the economic expansion will continue.
“Prior to 2008, the Federal Reserve was reactionary in the sense that they’d wait for clear signs of impending or occurring recession to start using monetary policy,” Denney explained. “The paradigm, for good or bad, has shifted with everything that happened in 2008 and 2009 (the Great Recession). Now we have an extremely proactive Fed. And this is not a U.S. phenomenon. It’s central banks everywhere. They’re now trying to prevent the next recession as opposed to dealing with a recession that’s actually happening.”
Denney and Seidenschwarz agreed that it was significant that Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell specifically told the media that the Fed is worried about the consequences of Trump’s trade war.
"Weak global growth and trade tensions are having an effect on the U.S. economy," Powell said.
Seidenschwarz said people should be asking why the Federal Reserve decided to cut rates. He believes that aging workforces in the U.S., Europe, Russia and China are all concerns, because places like India and the Middle East have younger populations that will contribute to economic growth. The U.S. would be in much worse shape, as far as having an aging population, if it weren’t for the roughly 50 million immigrants that he said have provided “new blood” for the economy here.
The trade war is probably the biggest reason why the Fed acted so unusually last week.
“While it seems to be a positive that they’re cutting rates, because borrowing costs go down, we should be asking why did they feel the necessity to cut rates?” Seidenschwarz said. “Primarily they’re concerned about the effects of this trade war. If they mention it, that’s a strong indictment.”
Both men agreed that even if the U.S. were to somehow “win” the trade war, anything negative that happens with China’s economy would undoubtedly adversely affect the world and America.
“I don’t favor a trade war to begin with,” Seidenschwarz said. “It’s not the best way to reach an understanding. Trade wars, historically, when you look at the data, do not accomplish the objectives you intended. It feels good to go to a rally and wave signs. But it’s bad economic policy. We’re all so interdependent that it can start turning brutal.”
China has long been getting away with things that are certainly harmful to the U.S. economy, he noted, such as dumping artificially subsidized steel on the global market. The U.S. does the same thing with corn and ethanol, Denney added.
“China and the U.S. both have inherent structural problems, but we are better off,” Seidenschwarz said. “We’re both playing a game of chicken, but at the moment we are better equipped to withstand some type of prolonged trade war. China’s debt has skyrocketed. They have ghost cities. There’s an awful lot of leverage within the Chinese economy.”
However, Denney said the Chinese “think in terms of decades and centuries,” and will be more than happy to sit back and wait.
“My guess is that it’s most likely still an issue come election time (in the fall of 2020),” he said.
Montana's economy is doing better than the nationwide economy, Seidenschwarz believes, in terms of job creation and growth. Not too long ago, he said, people from Montana would get laughed at if they asked Silicon Valley tech businesses to relocate or expand here. Now, those companies are calling and showing interest here because of better quality of life, outdoor recreation, relatively low traffic and relatively lower housing prices.
"That puts pressure on the real estate market here," he said. "But we're something like 10th nationwide in terms of tech jobs growth, and a lot of that's concentrated in places like Bozeman and Missoula."
The Missoulian will have more information on the federal deficit later this week.