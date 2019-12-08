Winter is a slow time for ice cream shops in Missoula.
Bryan Hickey remembers working at Big Dipper during a winter snowstorm nearly 20 years ago when he only had two customers the entire evening.
"That was back when our kid cones were a dollar, so I sold two kid cones to a couple that braved this storm," he said. "We've never seen a day that bad again."
Initially, keeping the shop open during Montana's grueling winters started as a way for the company to retain core staff by providing year–round jobs, even if it meant taking a financial hit.
Now, it's a time to ramp up production, plan for the season ahead and keep customers coming back with festive flavors. In a season that can be especially long, local ice cream shops like Big Dipper and Sweet Peaks have found a sweet spot to keep customers excited about enjoying a chilly treat in subzero temperatures.
"It's hard in Montana, because it's so cold here for so long, so to get people to think of ice cream in the winter can be a struggle," said Lauren Crandall, Sweet Peaks director of operations.
***
Yet Sweet Peaks Ice Cream entices customers to stop in its Missoula location on West Front Street with creative flavors paired with popular holiday tunes.
Their most popular winter flavor, Montana Christmas, features pine–soaked cream swirled with huckleberry jam.
Sweet Peaks owners and husband and wife duo Sam Dauenhauer and Marissa Keenan, who started the business in Whitefish, harvest pine boughs from Keenan's parent's property in the Flathead Valley. They laboriously clean, pluck and blend the needles so the oil leaves the needles and soaks into the ice cream base before they add in the huckleberry jam.
"People started asking for Montana Christmas a month ago," Crandall said in late November.
The flavor is one of four seasonals the shop carries, along with Peppermint Candy Cane, Gingerbread, featuring crumbled cookies from Ceres Bakery, and Santa's Snack, which also incorporates sugar cookies from Ceres Bakery and red and green sprinkles.
Similarly, Big Dipper sells Peppermint, Eggnog and Pumpkin with different riffs such as chocolate or Biscoff biscuts mixed in.
Amy Mahns, the production manager at Big Dipper, said they try to give customers seasonal flavors, staples and a few surprises to keep people guessing.
Throughout the winter, Mahns produces ice cream at the company's store on Higgins Avenue and Fifth Street. She pours the mix into a large batch freezer, the same model the business has used since it opened almost 25 years ago, which churns the Montana dairy-based mix against the machine's frozen walls. Blades continually scrape and whip the cream as it freezes before Mahns pours it into tubs or hand packs pints and adds mix-ins.
Although business slows down in the winter, with about a tenth of customers visiting the shop compared to the summer, production is still a Monday to Friday job.
"Our wholesale is pretty massive right now, and it does take a whole winter and spring to prepare yourself for the next season," said Hickey, the COO and CFO of Big Dipper. "We talk about what didn't work the year before, how we can move the line faster, and then by the time June comes around, you've already made your plan and you just put your head down and scoop ice cream nonstop."
Big Dipper is in nearly every restaurant, cafe and grocery store in Missoula, and restaurants buy ice cream year-round to turn into their own creations. In the dead of winter, the company has worked on collaborations to make fun flavors with local restaurants to draw customers in. Last year, Hickey said Big Dipper paired with chefs from Scotty's Table, Biga Pizza and Burns Street Bistro to make flavors based on popular dishes at the restaurant, like a Biga pizza that featured hazelnuts, a Twinkie ice cream with Burns Street, or chocolate granola flavor with Scotty's Table.
Crandall said Sweet Peaks also pairs with restaurants, and most recently worked with The Camino, Missoula's newest Mexican restaurant, to release a spicy Mexican chocolate flavor.
Keenan said everything is an inspiration when it comes to creating flavors, such as great meals she and her husband have had, their kids' favorite treats, their seasonal obsessions, and local products.
"We are always searching the grocery store aisles for inspirational local products, checking farmers markets, staying connected with new food companies and other businesses as well as food trends," she said. "We are always asking 'Can we do that in ice cream?'"
At Big Dipper, Mahns said anyone is welcome to brainstorm flavors, and the company recently created an ice cream based on a handwritten letter from a customer that included a recipe for a coconut peanut sauce for a chicken satay that the customer thought would make a good ice cream.
"The sauce had a lot of coconut in it, and we had just figured out a great way to make a plant-based vegan ice cream," she said.
The company recently developed a way to make a rich, creamy vegan chocolate ice cream that Hickey said will help provide a creamier dairy-free option than the sorbets they've traditionally offered.
The company will also be scooping a special molasses flavor this Sunday, which Mahns said tastes like a molasses cookie and is her favorite flavor she has developed. Mahns said the company produces flavors as customers go through them and depending on how much freezer space they have.
***
This winter, Big Dipper is preparing to open a new location in midtown Missoula across from the mall, which Hickey hopes will draw in even more customers in the winter by providing them with an indoor place to enjoy their ice cream.
In the meantime, he said there's still enough business to stay afloat, but he said it took years to educate Missoulians that they are open in the winter.
"Years and years ago, everyone would ask, 'Hey, when are you guys closing for the winter?'" Hickey said. "I think they see Dairy Queen close mid–November and then they just assume that we're going to follow suit, and we never did. We've always stayed open in the winter."
A lot of regulars and "die-hard" customers continue to visit throughout the winter. At Sweet Peaks, Crandall said the majority of her customers are regular.
"In the summer, it’s like we just try to get people through the line as quick as we can with a smile on your face, whereas this time of year, it's like just me and maybe like a mom and a kid in here and I can chat with them, and I think that's what brings people in in the winter, the connections and the special flavors."
And there's just something about the in-store experience.
On Wednesday, Sierra and Dusty Carmello visited Sweet Peaks after stopping for lunch downtown.
"It's like a movie theater," Dusty said. "There's Netflix and you can watch movies at home — but you can't replace going there in person."