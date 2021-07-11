Fire activity prompts Lolo Pass evacuation warning

Worsening fire conditions prompted an evacuation warning Saturday evening west of Lolo Hot Springs and numerous road closures near St. Regis.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Department advised residents and visitors from the Idaho border to Lolo Hot Springs along U.S. Highway 12 that “an emergency in this area may require immediate evacuation.”

The advisory came at 8 p.m. Saturday after Lolo National Forest officials reported the Lolo Creek Fire had become dangerously active about 1.5 miles northwest of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

That fire had only burned between 3 and 5 acres on Saturday, but was extremely difficult to control in heavy timber, according to Missoula Ranger District firefighters.

A fire weather watch for Sunday forecast low humidity, high temperatures and a possible wind front with gusts up to 25 mph through Sunday evening.

Several Forest Service helicopters were confronting the Lolo Creek Fire on Saturday evening, supporting ground crews from both the Lolo and Nez Perce-Clearwater national forests.

Travelers along Highway 12 are asked not to stop along the roadway to watch firefighting activity, as it could interfere with firefighting operations and cause safety hazards.