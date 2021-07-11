Fire activity prompts Lolo Pass evacuation warning

Worsening fire conditions prompted an evacuation warning Saturday evening west of Lolo Hot Springs and numerous road closures near St. Regis.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Department advised residents and visitors from the Idaho border to Lolo Hot Springs along U.S. Highway 12 that “an emergency in this area may require immediate evacuation.”
The advisory came at 8 p.m. Saturday after Lolo National Forest officials reported the Lolo Creek Fire had become dangerously active about 1.5 miles northwest of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.
That fire had only burned between 3 and 5 acres on Saturday, but was extremely difficult to control in heavy timber, according to Missoula Ranger District firefighters.
A fire weather watch for Sunday forecast low humidity, high temperatures and a possible wind front with gusts up to 25 mph through Sunday evening.
Several Forest Service helicopters were confronting the Lolo Creek Fire on Saturday evening, supporting ground crews from both the Lolo and Nez Perce-Clearwater national forests.
Travelers along Highway 12 are asked not to stop along the roadway to watch firefighting activity, as it could interfere with firefighting operations and cause safety hazards.
An evacuation warning is not an order to leave an area. However, residents should be prepared to leave, including taking care of anyone with special needs, consideration for pets and livestock, and removal of any mobile property.
The Missoula County Smart 9-1-1 service is activated and will be used to advise people when to evacuate if necessary. Anyone not enrolled can quickly do so on the website smart911.com
If an evacuation order is issued, emergency personnel may not be able to personally advise all residents. The Sheriff’s Office advised that if a slow-moving emergency vehicle moves through the area with lights and alternating siren tones, “it is time to evacuate.”
Elsewhere, the Lolo National Forest has issued numerous closures and warnings for the Plains and Thompson Falls ranger districts. Please visit the West Lolo Complex InciWeb page or the West Lolo Complex Facebook page for current updates. Information about closures will also be posted to the Lolo National Forest website.
Missoula Ranger District
Closures: The Lolo National Forest has issued an emergency closure order for Brewster Creek Road, along with the John Long Trail (#21) and portions of the Tyler Creek Trail (#1192). These closures will be in place for public and firefighter safety.
Road closures:
- Brewster Creek Road #4308 is closed from milepost 1.1 measured from junction with Rock Creek Road to its junction with road #4307.
- Slide Rock Loop Road #4307 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road #4308 to the end of the road.
Trail closures:
- John Long Trail #21 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction road #354 to the end of the trail at road #4307.
- Tyler Creek Trail #1192 is closed from milepost 6.5 at the junction with road #19018 to the end of the trail milepost 7.2 at road #354.
Rock Creek Road is NOT closed; however, the public is asked not to stop or stall on the road to take pictures of aviation activity as it creates traffic problems that impact the firefighting operation. Response to the Brewster Fire is a coordinated, interagency effort with support from Missoula Smokejumpers, Missoula Ranger District Fire Crew, and crews from the Pintler Ranger District from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
Superior Ranger District
Two Mile Fire (five miles west of St. Regis)
Closed roads:
- Little Joe Ridge Road #6314 is closed from milepost 0.00 at its junction with Road 431 to the end of the road.
- Forking Joe Road #16193 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road 6314 to the end of the road.
- Little Joe Spur Road #16168 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road 16193 to the end of the road.
- Little Joe Ridge Spur 1 Road #37036-B is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road 6314 to the end of the road.
Closed trail:
- North Fork Little Joe Ridge Trail #201 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road 6314 to junction with Road 282.
Deep Lookout Mountain Fire
Closed roads:
- Deep Creek Road #285 is closed from milepost 4.99 at its junction with Road #7895 to the end of the road.
- Eddy Creek Road #434 is closed from milepost 5.87 at junction with Road #7899 at its junction with Road #7895 to junction with Road #434-1.
- Eddy Creek Alt Road #434-1 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road #434 to the end of the road.
- Miller Mountain – Alice Creek Road #518 is closed from milepost 4.06 starting at the southern section line of Sect. 32 to milepost 5.13 at junction with Road #285.
- Deep Eddy Road #7895 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road #285 at its junction with Road #7895 to the end of the road.
- Upper Deep Creek Road #9903 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road #7895 at its junction with Road #7895 to the end of the road.
Closed trails:
- Ninemile Divide Trail #51 is closed from milepost 0 at Stark Mountain Lookout to the end of the trail.
Sunset Fire
Closed trails:
- Dry Creek Divide Trail #203 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Mineral County Road 69 to milepost 10.86 at junction with Sunset Road #3814.
- Marble Point Trail #194 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Dry Creek Divide Trail #203 to milepost 4.22 at junction with Marble Point Road #297.
- Sunset Creek Trail #234 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Dry Creek Divide Trail #203 to milepost 3.20 at junction with South Fork Little Joe Creek Road #221.
- Ann Arbor Trail #1195 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Dry Creek Road #342 to milepost 2.60 at junction with Dry Creek Divide Trail #203.
Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District
Siegel Fire
Closed roads:
- Siegel Creek Road #412 is closed from junction with Highway 135 to junction with NFSR #97.
- Ninemile-Pardee Road #97 is closed from the junction with NFSR #412 to the junction with NFSR #7871.
- Ninemile Divide Road #9920 is closed from the junction with NFSR #412 to the junction with NFSR #97.
- Helgar Eustache Road #16521 is closed from the junction with NFSR #97.
- Scaljav Eustache Road #16522 is closed from the junction with NFSR #97 to the end of the road.
- Queue Road #16523 is closed from the junction with NFSR #9920 to the junction with NFSR #17256
- Gus II Road #16525 is closed from the junction with NFSR #9920 to end.
- Shady Lane Road #17256 is closed from the junction with NFSR #16523 to the end of the road.
Silcox-Cube Iron-Four Lakes Area (due to the Winniemuck, Thorne Creek and Upper Graves Creek fires)
Area closure: All national forest lands, roads and trails west of the Thompson River Road #56 (but not including the Thompson River Road), south of the Sundance Ridge Trail #433, east/southeast of the Vermillion-Headley Trail #528, northeast the Graves Vermillion Road #367, and north of the Lolo National Forest boundary at the southern line of Section 36 (T23N, R30W, Sec. 36). The Sundance Ridge, Vermillion Headley, and Graves Vermillion roads are also closed.
Closed roads:
- Graves Vermilion Road #376 is closed from milepost 1.17 at the intersection with the Lolo National Forest Boundary at the southern section line of T23N, R30W, Sect. 36 to milepost 10.20 at its junction with Vermilion-Headley Trail #528.
- Including all roads within the closure area boundary.
Closed trails:
- Sundance Ridge Trail #433, from milepost 0.0 at its junction with Thompson River Road #56 to milepost 13.1 at its junction with Vermilion-Headley Trail #528.
- Vermilion-Headley Trail #528 is closed from milepost 0.0 at its junction with Graves Vermilion Road #367 to milepost 3.14 at its junction with Sundance Ridge Trail #433.
- All other trails within the closure area boundary.