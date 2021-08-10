Fire activity slows down for now, but could pick up by end of week

The air quality in Frenchtown, Missoula and Hamilton was rated as “good” on Tuesday morning by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, although it was only “moderate” at Seeley Lake.
The fire danger in the Missoula area was rated “very high” by the Missoula County Fire Protection Association on Tuesday, and Stage II restrictions remain in place. That means campfires are still prohibited, as is smoking on public lands.
“Very high fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes, and immediately spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity,” said Kristin Mortenson, a fire prevention specialist with the Division of Natural Resource Conservation, in a news release.
She noted sporadic monsoonal moisture is often of short duration and coverage, which limits the fuel-moistening benefits.
"We are still experiencing drought across western Montana and will be returning to above normal temperatures and low relative humidity by the end of the week,” Mortenson said.
Boulder 2700
Burning east of Polson along Flathead Lake, the Boulder 2700 fire has reached 2,072 acres and is 33% contained, according to a Tuesday update.
The fire area is slowly drying out from Saturday’s rain. There are smoldering pockets of heat in the northeast area of the fire. Firefighters are mopping up and extinguishing hot spots and securing structures within the fire area.
On Monday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office started allowing re-entry to residents outside the fire perimeter and just north of the fire area near mile marker 11 up to mile marker 13.5 near Blue Bay on Highway 35. The area from mile marker 9 to 11 remains evacuated.
Highway 35 remains closed in both directions from Polson at the Highway 93/35 junction to Blue Bay at mile marker 15. Under a temporary restriction, no boats are allowed from Boulder Creek on the north to Station Creek on the south and one-half mile out from the shoreline of Flathead Lake. There is also a temporary flight restriction in place over the blaze, which includes the use of drones.
Thorne Creek
The Thorne Creek fire burning 5 miles northeast of Thompson Falls has reached 21,967 acres and is 15% contained, according to a Tuesday update. However, the reported fire acreage has not been updated because infrared aircraft were unable to fly overnight.
“Fire activity is expected to increase over the coming days as a warming and drying trend allows vegetation to become more receptive to burning,” an update read. “Temperatures will climb back into the 90s midweek with lower humidity levels. Crews continue to look for opportunities to minimize the footprint of the fire should it move out of Ashley Creek.”
There are 418 personnel working the fire with 18 engines, 11 water tenders and four helicopters, including other equipment and heavy machinery.
All residences in the Harlow and Ashley zones remain under an evacuation order, while residents in the Graves northeast and Graves southeast zones are on a pre-evacuation warning.
The Red Cross Shelter in Thompson Falls has gone on standby status. Residents who need assistance can call 800-272-6668.
Granite Pass Complex
The Granite Pass Complex consists of four fires burning in the vicinity of Lolo Pass. The Shotgun and Boulder Creek fires are on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. The BM Hill Fire is on both the Nez Perce-Clearwater and the Lolo National Forests. The Lolo Creek fire is exclusively on the Lolo National Forest.
Fire crews are making good progress as precipitation, cooler temperatures, and higher relative humidity have moderated fire behavior, according to a news release. The use of water is aiding crews with mop-up operations to protect the Highway 12 transportation corridor, timber resources, electric transmission lines, and recreational improvements while also minimizing impacts to private property and structures.
The BM Hill fire is at 4,882 acres, located approximately 1.25 miles north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and one-half mile west of Highway 12. On Monday, crews finished snagging the 595 Road. The heavy equipment task force made progress on constructing indirect line toward the southwest end of the fire.
The Lolo Creek fire is at 165 acres, located approximately one quarter mile west of Highway 12 and one mile north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. The task force of heavy equipment will continue indirect line construction around the southwest end of the fire and old logging roads to provide access to the fire.
The Shotgun fire is at 517 acres, located approximately two miles south of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and four miles west of Highway 12.
The Boulder Creek fire is 175 acres, located approximately five miles west of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. The Shotgun and Boulder Creek fires are in very remote, steep and rugged terrain. Fire spread has been minimal due to the 2015 Boulder fire scar where limited fuels are available.
Hay Creek
Near Polebridge, the Hay Creek fire is 23% contained and has burned 2,894 acres, according to an Inciweb update.
“Potential fire spread early this week is low, but fuels will dry out as the week progresses,” the update read. “Crews continue to secure the more active fire areas and are brushing the Red Meadow Road heading west and are close to being finished with the structural defense plan in the evacuation zone.”
Evacuation warnings are in place for residences east and west of the North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge. Glacier National Park has issued an evacuation warning for the North Fork area of the park, north of Logging Creek.
A community meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sondreson Hall.
South Yaak, Burnt Peak
The South Yaak fire burning 2 miles from Troy has grown to 10,388 acres and is now 44% contained, according to a Tuesday update.
“On Monday, the fire was most active on the north side as it continues to back down into Arbo Creek,” the update read. “Heavy equipment completed clearing vegetation along the East Side Road between Yaak Falls and the junction with Kilbrennan Lake Road."
Residents have begun returning to previously evacuated areas. Engines will continue to patrol and mop up hot spots along the East Side Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road to maintain containment lines.
Residences on East Side Road, Kilbrennan Lake Road, 17 Mile Creek and Sylvanite are on pre-evacuation notice. All residents should be ready to leave if evacuations are necessary.
The Burnt Peak fire grew to 3,583 acres and is 46% contained, the update said.
“On Monday, fire behavior was moderate with the most activity observed on the west and northwest edge of the fire perimeter around Survey Mountain and Benning Creek,” the Tuesday update read. “An Unmanned Aircraft System (drone) helped conduct firing operations in this area. If conditions allow, firing operations will continue today to help remove unburned fuel down to the 4509 Road.”