Fire activity slows down for now, but could pick up by end of week

On Monday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office started allowing re-entry to residents outside the fire perimeter and just north of the fire area near mile marker 11 up to mile marker 13.5 near Blue Bay on Highway 35. The area from mile marker 9 to 11 remains evacuated.

Highway 35 remains closed in both directions from Polson at the Highway 93/35 junction to Blue Bay at mile marker 15. Under a temporary restriction, no boats are allowed from Boulder Creek on the north to Station Creek on the south and one-half mile out from the shoreline of Flathead Lake. There is also a temporary flight restriction in place over the blaze, which includes the use of drones.

Thorne Creek

The Thorne Creek fire burning 5 miles northeast of Thompson Falls has reached 21,967 acres and is 15% contained, according to a Tuesday update. However, the reported fire acreage has not been updated because infrared aircraft were unable to fly overnight.

“Fire activity is expected to increase over the coming days as a warming and drying trend allows vegetation to become more receptive to burning,” an update read. “Temperatures will climb back into the 90s midweek with lower humidity levels. Crews continue to look for opportunities to minimize the footprint of the fire should it move out of Ashley Creek.”