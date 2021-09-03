Fire at Axmen Recycling in Missoula prompts large, lengthy emergency response

The fire was also difficult to put out due to the site not having a nearby fire hydrant. Hanson said the recycling facility uses a small well. Water was shuttled in via water tenders, four of which were from private companies, and they filled up at the National Guard Armory in Missoula.

Missoula Rural fire also used a truck with a trailer that had a foam cannon, which he estimated put 500 gallons of foam on the fire. An airport fire truck also used foam, but Lubke said he was not sure how much they used.

Lubke estimated over 500,000 gallons of water were used on the blaze, all of which had to be brought in from outside the site.

At one point, the fire was racing toward a line of cars that had not had their fluids drained yet, which would have been disastrous, Hanson said. Firefighting crews quickly knocked that part of the fire down.

"Initially the focus was to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to additional piles or nearby buildings and then after that, once we got that in place, the focus became tearing those piles apart to get at where the fire was," Lubke said.