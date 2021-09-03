Fire at Axmen Recycling in Missoula prompts large, lengthy emergency response

A large fire Thursday afternoon in the scrapyard at Axmen Recycling on Summit Drive prompted a massive and lengthy response from six local fire agencies that lasted into Friday afternoon.
The Missoula Rural Fire Department was the primary responder, as the recycling facility is in their jurisdiction. No injuries were reported and no structures were lost, fire officials said.
The cause is still officially under investigation but "all indications at this time are that it was accidental," Missoula Rural fire battalion chief Ron Lubke said.
Jake Hanson, who owns the business along with his father, Guy, said he has a picture of what happened, relayed to him by employees and fire departments.
An employee was draining fluids from a car to be crushed and the vehicle was then picked up off the ground to be moved, Hanson said. That was the moment when the fire started.
"Further examination and in talking to the fire department, what we suspect happened was probably some metal on metal friction caused a spark when we were picking it up," Hanson said. "There was probably some vapor left from gasoline in the tank."
The flames then lit up another vehicle on one side and a pile of appliances on the other side, Hanson said. The fire moved under several piles of steel, which included appliances, cars and other metal slated to be recycled.
Crews worked through the night on the fire and Axmen Recycling employees moved around parts of the pile so firefighters could access hot spots. Approximately 300 tons of steel have been moved since the start of the blaze, Hanson said.
Hanson estimated the fire started around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and emergency services was called at 3:11 p.m. The first unit was on scene five minutes later.
The last fire unit left the scene at 12:13 p.m. Friday.
Lubke said that at the peak there were 16 fire trucks at the scene, along with three command units and around 30 to 40 firefighters. The Missoula County Sheriff's office and the Montana Department of Transportation helped with traffic and crowd control. An ambulance was also there.
Smoke billowed through Missoula during the afternoon hours. Lubke said it was a complicated fire to fight.
"We can't just be aggressive and go in there blindly," Lubke said. "There's lots of hazards here that we can't anticipate and we can't put people in those areas where those hazards are."
Crews were in full structure fire gear and breaking apparatus for protection against the potentially toxic smoke, Lubke said. Firefighters had to be meticulous about where they attacked the fire and wary of the potential for falling debris.
The fire was also difficult to put out due to the site not having a nearby fire hydrant. Hanson said the recycling facility uses a small well. Water was shuttled in via water tenders, four of which were from private companies, and they filled up at the National Guard Armory in Missoula.
Missoula Rural fire also used a truck with a trailer that had a foam cannon, which he estimated put 500 gallons of foam on the fire. An airport fire truck also used foam, but Lubke said he was not sure how much they used.
Lubke estimated over 500,000 gallons of water were used on the blaze, all of which had to be brought in from outside the site.
At one point, the fire was racing toward a line of cars that had not had their fluids drained yet, which would have been disastrous, Hanson said. Firefighting crews quickly knocked that part of the fire down.
"Initially the focus was to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to additional piles or nearby buildings and then after that, once we got that in place, the focus became tearing those piles apart to get at where the fire was," Lubke said.
Hanson praised firefighters for their response. Along with Missoula Rural Fire, which is investigating the blaze, crews from Missoula City fire, Frenchtown fire, Clinton fire, Arlee fire and the airport fire department all responded.
"I've never seen such amazing response in my life from emergency responders," Hanson said. "I bet they had (close to) 20 trucks here in 20 minutes, it was unreal the amount of effort they put into this."
Hanson also said he was proud of his employees and that they acted quickly to enact their emergency action plans. No company equipment was damaged or lost as a result of the fire.
"Everybody did what they should do," Hanson said. "For a disaster, it couldn't have gone any better."
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com