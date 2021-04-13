Fire at Johnson Street shelter burns donated outdoor equipment

The Johnson Street emergency winter shelter facility caught fire Friday evening.

The fire was contained to a small part of the office space in the shelter and did not impact the wider building and facilities used, according to a news release. No one was hurt as a result of the blaze.

Some recently donated outdoors materials were damaged and destroyed in the fire, including tents and camping gear, Communications Coordinator Sarah Penix said on Tuesday.

Missoula police responded to the Johnson Street warming shelter at the 1900 block of North Avenue West for a report of a structure fire about 8 p.m. Friday.

“The officers spoke to persons at the location whose statements caused them to suspect the fire was not an accident,” Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said on Tuesday. “A suspicious acting male was located and identified.”

Responding officers learned that the man was wanted for felony crimes, and he was arrested for his warrants, Welsh said. He had not been charged in connection with the fire as of Tuesday. Police are continuing to assist the fire department in the investigation.

The shelter opened again on Saturday for regular service.