You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fire at Reserve St. camp draws first responders, no injuries reported
editor's pick alert featured

Fire at Reserve St. camp draws first responders, no injuries reported

{{featured_button_text}}
Reserve Street bridge fire 01

First responders respond to a report of open flames on the west side of the Reserve Street bridge on Wednesday. 

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Missoula fire crews, police and medical services responded Wednesday to a burning campsite west of the Reserve Street Bridge.

Missoula Fire Battalion Chief Troy Ault said in press release late Wednesday that no one was injured as a result of the fire. Crews were told to limit their exposure to the fire, however, due to small explosions likely caused by propane and fuel canisters in the blaze, Ault said. 

The Missoula Fire Department first received a call on the fire around 1 p.m., Ault said. Smoke could be seen early Wednesday afternoon rising from a smoldering pile amid the makeshift shelters that make up the camp on the south side of the Reserve Street Bridge.

"Access to the fire was limited," Ault said in the release. "MFD initially accessed the fire via foot, monitored the scene for hazards and requested additional equipment to suppress the fire. The fire was well established in a lean-to type campsite."

Fire crews were able to pump water from the nearby Clark Fork River to dampen the burn. 

The cause of the fire was not clear from the MFD press release.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
4

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News