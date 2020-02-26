Fire at Reserve St. camp draws first responders, no injuries reported

Missoula fire crews, police and medical services responded Wednesday to a burning campsite west of the Reserve Street Bridge.

Missoula Fire Battalion Chief Troy Ault said in press release late Wednesday that no one was injured as a result of the fire. Crews were told to limit their exposure to the fire, however, due to small explosions likely caused by propane and fuel canisters in the blaze, Ault said.

The Missoula Fire Department first received a call on the fire around 1 p.m., Ault said. Smoke could be seen early Wednesday afternoon rising from a smoldering pile amid the makeshift shelters that make up the camp on the south side of the Reserve Street Bridge.

"Access to the fire was limited," Ault said in the release. "MFD initially accessed the fire via foot, monitored the scene for hazards and requested additional equipment to suppress the fire. The fire was well established in a lean-to type campsite."

Fire crews were able to pump water from the nearby Clark Fork River to dampen the burn.

The cause of the fire was not clear from the MFD press release.

