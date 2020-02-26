Fire at Reserve St. camp draws first responders

Missoula fire crews, police and medical services responded Wednesday to a fire near the Reserve Street Bridge.

Smoke could be seen early Wednesday afternoon rising from a smoldering pile amid the makeshift shelters that make up the camp on the south side of the Reserve Street Bridge. Fire crews were able to pump water from the nearby Clark Fork River to dampen the burn.

It's unclear what caused the fire, or if anyone was injured. Crews and the battalion commander were still on scene Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

