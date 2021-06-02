Fire burns residential garage in Clinton

Missoula Rural Fire District responded to a garage fully engulfed in fire at the 6300 block of Pine Cone Drive in Clinton on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at about 3:15 p.m., Missoula Rural Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Brent Christopherson said, adding there were propane tanks in the garage.

As of about 4:15 p.m., the fire was knocked down and firefighters were still on scene doing overhaul, Christopherson said.

It is unknown at this time if there were people or animals in the structure at the time of the fire, he added. The cause is still under investigation.

