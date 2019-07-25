A fast-growing fire has prompted the U.S. Forest Service to close several trails near Missoula.
The Beeskove fire in the Rattlesnake Creek drainage grew from .6 acres to 35 acres in the span of a few hours Wednesday evening, the Lolo National Forest announced in a Thursday news release.
The release said that, as of Thursday afternoon, the fire was burning in conifer and shrub on a steep north-facing slope south of Rattlesnake Creek, about 4.5 miles up the popular Rattlesnake Trail No. 515.
The fire was spreading to the north and northeast, toward Mineral Peak, it said. "It is making wind and slope-driven runs with single-tree torching and spotting ahead of itself. No structures or recreation infrastructure is threatened at this time."
For public safety and to ease firefighter access, the Lolo National Forest has closed Rattlesnake Creek trails 515 and 515.7; the East Fork Rattlesnake trail 514; parts of Sheep Mountain trail 513; and the Mineral Peak trail 511. The Rattlesnake horse trailhead is also closed to allow the staging of emergency vehicles. A temporary flight restriction — including for drones — is also in place.
Some 70 personnel are assigned to the fire, including the Lolo Interagency Hotshots, two Type 2 crews and three helicopters. The fire was planned to be placed under a Type 3 incident management structure Thursday, with more resources, including an additional hotshot crew, arriving soon.
For continued updates, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6458/, and visit the Lolo National Forest Facebook Page.