Fire crews knock down basement blaze at Alberton church
Fire crews knock down basement blaze at Alberton church

Alberton Church
Provided by Facebook and Frenchtown Rural Fire District

Firefighters knocked down a basement fire in the United Methodist Church in Alberton shortly after midnight on Monday, according to Frenchtown Rural Fire District. 

The 108-year-old building was burning from the bottom up when crews with the Frenchtown Rural Fire District and Mineral County Sheriff’s Office responded, said Mel Holtz with the district. 

No injuries were reported after the fire was knocked down as no one appeared to be in the building when crews arrived, Holtz said. 

The church, built in 1912, said Holtz, sustained heavy fire damage in the basement and significant smoke damage upstairs. 

Frenchtown Rural and Mineral County law enforcement are coordinating with deputies from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the burn, Holtz said. 

