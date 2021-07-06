Fire crews put out blaze on Missoula's Waterworks Hill

Crews were mopping up Tuesday afternoon after a wildfire broke out on Missoula's Waterworks Hill earlier in the day.

The Missoula Fire Department, Forest Service and Department of Natural Resources responded to a call around 1:45 p.m. of smoke and flames on the hill above the Orange Street exit.

The fire was reported to be about 2 to 3 acres in size when crews arrived, but eventually grew to between 6 and 8 acres before being put out, said Troy Ault, battalion chief for the Missoula Fire Department.

"We were able to locate the fire on Orange Street and then come up Duncan Drive and access it," Ault said.

Water was used to put out the blaze and no retardant was required, he said, adding there was no property damage or injuries.

It was extinguished as of about 2:45 p.m.

Fourteen city firefighters responded along with two state fire engines, one forest service engine and one state helicopter. Crews were able to flank the west side of the hill to prevent the fire from spreading to the road, and the helicopter was able to take care of the east flank.

Investigators were on site working to determine the cause of the fire.