Fire crews put out blaze on Missoula's Waterworks Hill

Crews were mopping up Tuesday afternoon after a wildfire broke out on Missoula's Waterworks Hill earlier in the day.
The Missoula Fire Department, Forest Service and Department of Natural Resources responded to a call around 1:45 p.m. of smoke and flames on the hill above the Orange Street exit.
The fire was reported to be about 2 to 3 acres in size when crews arrived, but eventually grew to between 6 and 8 acres before being put out, said Troy Ault, battalion chief for the Missoula Fire Department.
"We were able to locate the fire on Orange Street and then come up Duncan Drive and access it," Ault said.
Water was used to put out the blaze and no retardant was required, he said, adding there was no property damage or injuries.
It was extinguished as of about 2:45 p.m.
Fourteen city firefighters responded along with two state fire engines, one forest service engine and one state helicopter. Crews were able to flank the west side of the hill to prevent the fire from spreading to the road, and the helicopter was able to take care of the east flank.
Investigators were on site working to determine the cause of the fire.
"Conditions were super dry and it actually grew a lot faster than expected," Ault said. "The high temperatures definitely had something to do with it."
Missoula County agencies raised the fire danger in the area to "very high" on Tuesday, effective immediately.
Very high fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes, immediately spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity, according to a news release. No fire restrictions are in place other than a ban on outdoor burning by permit.
The county has had 67 wildland fires since the beginning of the year, with 80 percent of those being human-caused, the release said.
"Double-check to make sure trailer chains aren't dragging, mow before 10 a.m. and remove rocks from your mowing path, ensure chainsaws and other equipment have approved spark arrestors, weld on a paved/enclosed area, always have a fire extinguisher ready, and always make sure that your campfire is dead out," said Kristen Mortenson, fire prevention specialist for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
"Drown, stir, drown some more, then feel," Mortenson added. "If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave. One less spark is one less wildfire."
The Missoula Parks and Recreation Department said in a release the North Hills open space is closed until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. City staff will assess the area and address any restoration opportunities presented from the fire.
"Hikers are reminded to stay on trails and refrain from smoking. Freshly burned grasslands are especially prone to trampling, trail creation and erosion," a Parks and Recreation release said.